Matador Resources Company's (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Matador Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matador Resources is:

23% = US$906m ÷ US$3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Matador Resources' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Matador Resources has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 22% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 42% net income growth seen by Matador Resources over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared Matador Resources' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 35% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Matador Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Matador Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Matador Resources' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 2.5% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (97%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Matador Resources is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 7.5% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 17%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Matador Resources' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

