Matador Resources' (NYSE:MTDR) Dividend Will Be $0.20

The board of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of March, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Matador Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Matador Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 51.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 6.5%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Matador Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.10 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 100% per annum over that time. Matador Resources has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Matador Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Matador Resources' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Matador Resources that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

