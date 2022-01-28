U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,802.91
    +638.82 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Matan Yemini is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

MILBURN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matan Yemini is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Infertility Specialist in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Diamond Institute for Infertility and Menopause.

Dr. Yemini is one of two physicians at the Diamond Institute for Infertility and Menopause. He has been helping patients begin and grow their families with Infertility diagnosis and treatment for over 31 years.

Dr. Yemini first attended Jerusalem's Hadassah Hebrew University School of Medicine, graduating in 1978. He completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kaplan University Hospital in Rehovot, Israel. During that time, Dr. Yemini furthered his training with Reproductive Endocrinology at Kaplan Medical Center's Division of Reproductive Medicine. At the Weizmann Institute for Science, Dr. Yemini conducted research. He completed an IVF Fellowship at Tel Aviv's Shiba Medical Center. He is licensed to practice Medicine in New Jersey and New York.

In 1985, Dr. Yemini opened an IVF Program in Israel. He was recruited to attend Medical School as an Embryologist. Dr. Yemini developed and directed the IVF Clinical and Training Programs at Kaplan University Hospital. At the Division of Reproductive Medicine at Kaplan University Hospital, Dr. Yemini worked as a Senior Physician until 1987. He next joined the University Of Miami School Of Medicine as Director of the IVF Laboratory. Dr. Yemini enjoys lecturing on human reproduction, and has attended conferences and workshops to discuss his research and educate others.

He is a Partner and Physician at the Diamond Institute for Infertility & Menopause, an independent private practice devoted to diagnosing and treating infertility issues. Patients can receive treatment at one of the practice's four offices, located in Milburn, NJ; Denvil, NJ; Goshen, NY; and Hamilton, Bermuda. Opened in 1968, the Diamond Institute offers top-of-the-line equipment throughout the laboratories, operating rooms, and consulting offices.

Dr. Yemini helps patients with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Preimplantation Genetic Screening and Diagnosis (PGS/ PGD), fertility preservation, egg donations, sperm donations, pregnancy after miscarriages, and gestational surrogacies. He has helped families of all shapes and sizes, saying there is no "one size fits all" approach to infertility treatments. The Diamond Institute is a member of the GLMA for Health Professionals Advancing LGBT Equality, and NJ Top Docs awarded their staff the Top Doctors of 2018 2021, and 2022.

Alongside its 50 years of practice, The Diamond Institute is known for offering Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA), a male infertility treatment. They were one of the first practices in the US and New Jersey to offer ICSI to patients.

For more information, visit www.diamondinstitute.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matan-yemini-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301470969.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • TG Therapeutics Falls 30% As CEO Discloses Partial Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trials

    TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) CEO Michael Weiss said that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on some combination candidate studies for leukemia and lymphoma. Speaking at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, Weiss disclosed that FDA placed partial holds on studies of the U2 combination UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Weiss noted that the updated overall survival (OS) prelimin

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • Will Spotify’s decision to keep Joe Rogan’s podcast hurt its profits?

    'There's a half-life to these protests and boycotts,' said Columbia University marketing professor Mark Cohen, referring to people canceling their Spotify subscriptions.

  • Second and third generation COVID vaccines are coming, author says

    In a new interview, author Gregory Zuckerman says pharma companies will develop "second and third generation" COVID-19 vaccines that may protect against additional ailments, including the common flu.

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Free N95 Masks Coming To MI: Get Them At CVS, Kroger, Walgreens

    The federal government is partnering with multiple retail pharmacies in Michigan to distribute free N95 masks.

  • ‘Uber for nurses?’: Initiative targets healthcare for a ‘gig work’ law

    Healthcare, the nation's fastest-growing industry, could be next in the push for laws to expand gig work.

  • Embattled Biogen sells stake in biosimilars venture for $2.3B

    Embattled Cambridge biotech Biogen Inc. will make some quick cash by selling its stake in a biosimilars venture it started more than 10 years ago with Samsung Bioepsis, a subsidiary of the Korean biopharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics.

  • Doctors Explain What a Dry Cough Actually Feels Like for COVID-19

    A dry cough is a common symptom of COVID-19, in addition to signs like fever and shortness of breath. Here’s what a dry cough means, and when to see a doctor.

  • Alterity Therapeutics Highlights New Publications On ATH434 In Parkinson's Disease

    Alterity Therapeutics's (NASDAQ: ATHE) data in an animal model of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) were published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. The publication describes a study evaluating the efficacy of ATH434 in genetically altered mice that develop manifestations of MSA. The investigation demonstrated that ATH434 treatment reduced both the toxic oligomeric and aggregated forms of α–synuclein, a central nervous system protein essential for the normal function of nerve cells. At the same

  • Sen. Ron Johnson's Latest COVID Conspiracy: Athletes 'Dropping Dead' From Vaccines

    First things first: They’re not.

  • Omicron variant leads to reinfection 16 times more than delta

    New data from the UK shows the omicron variant of COVID-19 is more contagious than delta, and leads to more reinfections.

  • Why did everyone I live with get COVID but not me? Experts have answers

    “You might think, ‘Wow if I’m in a household with an infected person, I’m a goner.’ But that’s just not true.”

  • Texas Roadhouse to donate a day of profits in honor of late founder Kent Taylor

    On Monday, Feb. 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations will donate all sales profits to the American Tinnitus Association (ATA). To honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on that day to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus, according to a news release from Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse Inc. Taylor took his own life last year at age 65 after battling tinnitus as a lingering symptom of Covid-19.

  • New omicron BA.2 variant more transmissible but vaccines are more effective against it

    The omicron BA.2 variant is slightly more transmissible but vaccines are more effective against it, the first official data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.

  • Tweed Brand Evolution Inspires Canadians to do "Whatever Feels Good"

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, unveils the next chapter of the Tweed brand with the launch of new products, formats, and a refresh of the brand's look and feel. Today, the brand is introducing a new era of Tweed, inspiring Canadians to start their year off in whatever way feels good for them.

  • Vaccine misinformation is still 'killing people,’ doctor warns

    Misinformation in the U.S. is nothing new, but has been particularly worsened throughout the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it comes to COVID vaccines.

  • What to Know About BA.2, a New Omicron Variant

    Four states have reported BA.2, an Omicron variant. But the World Health Organization is not calling it a variant of concern

  • HCA Health Spurs Hospital Stocks Drop as Labor Costs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- HCA Healthcare Inc. tumbled 4.7% for the biggest drop in 16 months on Thursday as rising labor costs weighed on the hospital-industry bellwether’s earnings and outlook. Other hospitals followed suit ahead of expected earnings reports next month. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeF

  • New Mutant Omicron Feared to Be the Most Contagious Variant Yet

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJust a couple weeks ago it seemed like the worst was behind us and the wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the new Omicron variant was beginning to ebb in many of the worst-hit places.But epidemiologists warned that some new variant would eventually replace Omicron, potentially driving a new surge in cases. They were right.This week, cases started rising again in several countries. And some experts think an elusive form of Omicron,