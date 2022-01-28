Matan Yemini is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MILBURN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matan Yemini is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Infertility Specialist in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Diamond Institute for Infertility and Menopause.

Dr. Yemini is one of two physicians at the Diamond Institute for Infertility and Menopause. He has been helping patients begin and grow their families with Infertility diagnosis and treatment for over 31 years.

Dr. Yemini first attended Jerusalem's Hadassah Hebrew University School of Medicine, graduating in 1978. He completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kaplan University Hospital in Rehovot, Israel. During that time, Dr. Yemini furthered his training with Reproductive Endocrinology at Kaplan Medical Center's Division of Reproductive Medicine. At the Weizmann Institute for Science, Dr. Yemini conducted research. He completed an IVF Fellowship at Tel Aviv's Shiba Medical Center. He is licensed to practice Medicine in New Jersey and New York.

In 1985, Dr. Yemini opened an IVF Program in Israel. He was recruited to attend Medical School as an Embryologist. Dr. Yemini developed and directed the IVF Clinical and Training Programs at Kaplan University Hospital. At the Division of Reproductive Medicine at Kaplan University Hospital, Dr. Yemini worked as a Senior Physician until 1987. He next joined the University Of Miami School Of Medicine as Director of the IVF Laboratory. Dr. Yemini enjoys lecturing on human reproduction, and has attended conferences and workshops to discuss his research and educate others.

He is a Partner and Physician at the Diamond Institute for Infertility & Menopause, an independent private practice devoted to diagnosing and treating infertility issues. Patients can receive treatment at one of the practice's four offices, located in Milburn, NJ; Denvil, NJ; Goshen, NY; and Hamilton, Bermuda. Opened in 1968, the Diamond Institute offers top-of-the-line equipment throughout the laboratories, operating rooms, and consulting offices.

Dr. Yemini helps patients with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Preimplantation Genetic Screening and Diagnosis (PGS/ PGD), fertility preservation, egg donations, sperm donations, pregnancy after miscarriages, and gestational surrogacies. He has helped families of all shapes and sizes, saying there is no "one size fits all" approach to infertility treatments. The Diamond Institute is a member of the GLMA for Health Professionals Advancing LGBT Equality, and NJ Top Docs awarded their staff the Top Doctors of 2018 2021, and 2022.

Alongside its 50 years of practice, The Diamond Institute is known for offering Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA), a male infertility treatment. They were one of the first practices in the US and New Jersey to offer ICSI to patients.

