Matang Berhad's (KLSE:MATANG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Matang Berhad's (KLSE:MATANG) stock is up by a considerable 5.9% over the past week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Matang Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matang Berhad is:

2.2% = RM5.5m ÷ RM253m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Matang Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Matang Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 10%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Matang Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Matang Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Matang Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matang Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 89% (or a retention ratio of 11%) for Matang Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Matang Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Matang Berhad has some positive attributes. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Matang Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

