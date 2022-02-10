U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,685.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,997.50
    -40.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.70
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.59
    -0.85 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6350
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,162.89
    +835.84 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.17
    +26.46 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,658.48
    +15.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Matas accelerates the ‘Growing Matas Group’ strategy in record-breaking quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matas A/S
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MATAS.CO

Company announcement no. 31 2021/22
Allerød, 10 February 2022

Interim report – 9M 2021/22

(1 April – 31 December 2021)

Matas accelerates the ‘Growing Matas Group’ strategy in record-breaking quarter

  • Matas grew revenue by 5.0% to DKK 1,378 million in Q3 2021/22 – a new quarterly record – on the back of growth in both online and physical store sales. Expansion of the product range in the Professional Hair Care and Dermatological Skincare categories combined with stronger Mass Beauty sales to drive growth in spite of a slight drop in sales of COVID-19-related products.

  • Gross profit was up by DKK 38 million, while the gross margin increased to 44.5% from 43.8% in the year-earlier period due to the recognition of a DKK 20 million payment from the Danish Tax Authorities. The underlying gross margin was down by 0.8 percentage points compared with Q3 2020/21, of which about 0.5 percentage points was attributable to Web Sundhed, which as a wholesaler operates with lower margins than the Group’s other business areas.

  • EBITDA was up by DKK 9 million to DKK 301 million in Q3 2021/22. Based on the strong sales growth and the extraordinary income from the Club Matas VAT case, Management decided to accelerate and intensify measures under the new five-year growth strategy, ’Growing Matas Group’:

    • About DKK 7 million was allocated towards initiatives to promote and raise awareness of the expanded product range in, among other categories, Health and Professional Hair Care and towards a branding campaign.

    • Additional resources and competencies were added to the organisation for purposes of driving the planned assortment expansion and testing international sales of Matas’ house brands.

  • Impacted by the stepping up of activities related to the new strategy, EBITDA before special items came to DKK 283 million, down by DKK 9 million on the year-earlier period. The EBITDA margin before special items was 20.6% against 22.3% in Q3 2020/21.

  • Matas maintains its FY guidance of revenue in the DKK 4,250-4,375 million range and an EBITDA margin before special items of between 18.0% and 19.0%, as announced in the Q3 Trading Update. Matas is adjusting its overall CAPEX guidance marginally as CAPEX is now expected in a range of DKK 215-235 million before potential M&A activity, from the previously expected range of DKK 195-215 million.

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S:

“Customers returned to our physical stores during the Christmas season quarter, while at the same time online sales were stable at the high level witnessed last year. The record-breaking sales have given us the financial leeway to accelerate our long-term growth strategy. In the third quarter, we allocated additional resources towards reinforcing our organisation and raising awareness of the many new products now available to our customers on matas.dk.”

Q3 2021/22 highlights

  • Revenue grew by 5.0% to DKK 1,378 million. Retail sales in own stores and webshops were up by 3.0% to DKK 1,351 million, while the acquired activities in Web Sundhed contributed the rest of the improvement. Underlying sales were up by 2.8%.

  • Up by DKK 28 million, or 2.8%, physical store sales recorded the largest absolute increase, while online sales delivered the largest relative increase, at 3.4%.

  • The number of transactions increased by 7.3%, to 6.6 million, while the average basket size fell by 4.0% to DKK 204.

  • Wholesale sales etc. grew by DKK 26 million, supported by a DKK 23 million contribution from the acquired activities in Web Sundhed.

  • Gross profit was up by DKK 38 million, while the gross margin increased to 44.5% from 43.8% in the year-earlier period due to the recognition of a DKK 20 million payment from the Danish Tax Authorities. The DKK 20 million has been recognized in the gross profit as it was expended likewise when the Danish Tax Authorities claimed the case. The recognition impacts the gross margin positively and is categorized as a special item. The underlying gross margin was down by 0.8 percentage points compared with Q3 2020/21, of which about 0.5 percentage points was attributable to Web Sundhed, which as a wholesaler operates with lower margins than the Group’s other business areas.

  • EBITDA was up by DKK 9 million to DKK 301 million in Q3 2021/22. EBITDA before special items was down by DKK 9 million to DKK 283 million, taking the EBITDA margin before special items to 20.6% against 22.3% last year. Besides the underlying decline in the gross margin, the lower EBITDA margin was attributable to an increase in other external costs to 7.1% of revenue compared with 6.0% last year, while staff costs remained stable at 15.6% of revenue.

    • The increase in other external costs was attributable mainly to costs related to the marketing of the expanded product range on matas.dk and variable logistics costs driven by growing sales. In addition, an extraordinary DKK 7 million was spent on marketing initiatives aimed at raising awareness of new product groups and on the “Tættere På” branding campaign.

    • The stable staff costs, as a proportion of revenue, should be seen relative to the DKK 12 million recognised as extraordinary COVID-19-related trainee subsidies and the DKK 10 million paid as extraordinary bonus in Q3 2020/21. Underlying payroll costs attributable to physical stores dropped further in Q3 2021/22.

  • Cash generated from operations was an inflow of DKK 320 million in Q3 2021/22 against an inflow of DKK 515 million in Q3 2020/21. The decline was attributable to an exceptional working capital improvement of DKK 221 million last year, as opposed to a DKK 17 million improvement in Q3 2021/22.

9M 2021/22 highlights

  • Revenue for the first nine months was up by 5.7% to DKK 3,374 million, while underlying (like-for-like) sales grew by 3.4%. High-End Beauty sales were up by 5.2%, and Mass Beauty sales grew by 4.6%.

  • Online sales via matas.dk and Firtal were up by 6.8% to DKK 821 million to account for 24.3% of 9M revenue compared with 24.1% in the same period of 2020/21.

  • Physical store sales were up by 2.8% to DKK 2,480 million to account for 73.5% of 9M revenue compared with 75.6% in the same period of 2020/21.

  • The gross margin was 44.4% against 43.8% for the first nine months of 2020/21, driven mainly by the recognition in the third quarter of DKK 20 million resulting from the National Tax Tribunal’s decision in the Club Matas VAT case.

  • Other external costs were up by 20.7% to DKK 236 million, while staff costs increased by 9.1% to DKK 612 million. Overall costs accounted for 25.1% of revenue against 23.7% in the first nine months of 2020/21.

  • EBITDA before special items fell by DKK 10 million to DKK 635 million for the first nine months of 2021/22. The EBITDA margin before special items was 18.8% against 20.2% in 9M 2020/21. The declining EBITDA margin year-to-date is primarily attributable to the lower margin in Q3.

  • Cash generated from operations came to DKK 537 million in 9M 2021/22 against DKK 935 million in the same period of 2020/21.

Key figures

2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

2020/21

(DKKm)

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

Revenue

1,378.4

1,313.0

3,373.6

3,192.4

Gross profit

613.7

575.4

1,497.7

1,398.0

EBITDA

300.9

292.1

649.6

641.4

EBITDA before special items

283.5

292.8

634.8

645.1

EBIT

193.7

190.5

328.4

339.8

Adjusted profit after tax

156.5

175.4

296.1

315.2

Free cash flow

186.1

412.5

266.8

739.0

Revenue growth

5.0%

11.9%

5.7%

11.2%

Underlying like-for-like revenue growth

2.8%

12.8%

3.4%

11.7%

Gross margin

44.5%

43.8%

44.4%

43.8%

EBITDA margin before special items

20.6%

22.3%

18.8%

20.2%

Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA before special items

2.1

2.2

Matas maintains FY 2021/22 guidance but makes a minor adjustment to the expected CAPEX

  • Revenue is expected in the range of DKK 4,250-4,375 million, equivalent to a growth rate of between 2% and 5%.

  • The EBITDA margin before special items is expected in the range of 18.0%-19.0%.

  • Overall CAPEX is adjusted by DKK 20 million to a range of DKK 215-235 million before potential M&A activity, from the previously expected range of DKK 195-215 million.

Video conference

Matas will host a video conference for investors and analysts on Thursday, 10 February at 11:00 a.m. CET.
The video conference and the presentation can be accessed from Matas’ investor website: https://investor.en.matas.dk.

Video conference access numbers for investors and analysts:
DK: +45 78 15 01 10
UK: +44 333 300 9268
US: +1 631 913 1422 PIN: 53306942#

Link to webcast: https://streams.eventcdn.net/matas/q3-report/

Contacts

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg
CEO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Anders Skole-Sørensen
CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Klaus Fridorf
Head of Communication, tel +45 61 20 19 97

Forward-looking statements

This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on Management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of this report. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the report. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that are not specifically mentioned above.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Siemens orders surge sending shares higher

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens saw a boom in first-quarter orders, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, sending its shares sharply higher. "We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters. As one of the largest capital goods manufacturers, supplying equipment to factories, Siemens' results reflect the health of the broader economy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • 2 Green Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Its value has dropped substantially in recent months. Could the biotech's fortunes change this year?

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Twilio’s Profit Outlook Removes Key Question Over Future Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. addressed Wall Street’s concerns about its lack of profitability, removing a key shadow hanging over the software company as it ramps up competition with Salesforce.com Inc. and Adobe Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated a

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Is AFRM A Buy Now Or A Sell? What Affirm's Fundamentals, IBD Ratings, Stock Chart Say

    A continued drop through the 50-day line and the 10-week moving average spurs another defensive sell rule.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?