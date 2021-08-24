U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Matas – New share buyback program

Company announcement no. 9 2021/22
Allerød, 24 August 2021


Matas – New share buyback program


Matas has today initiated a new share buyback program for up to DKK 75m, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program is being launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program will be structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Matas has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement, Nordea will purchase shares on behalf of Matas and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by Matas.

The purpose of the program is to reduce the share capital of Matas and to meet the obligations arising from Matas’ incentive scheme.

The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m, and the maximum number of shares that can be bought is 850,000 shares.

The maximum number of Matas shares to be purchased per daily market session will be the equivalent to 25% of the average volume of Matas shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 trading days.

During the life of the buyback program no shares will be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of the following two prices:

1. The price of the last independent trade, and
2. The highest current independent bid

Matas will publicly disclose details of transactions executed under the buyback program in a company announcement and on investor.matas.dk no later than every seventh trading day.

Matas may suspend or cancel the share buyback program at any time. Any decision to suspend or cancel the program will be disclosed in a company announcement.


Contacts

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen
CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08


Attachment


