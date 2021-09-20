U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Matas’ Share buyback program

Matas A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
Company announcement no. 13 2021/22
Allerød, 20 September 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 17 September 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day

Number of shares

Average transaction price

Amount, DKK

15: 13 September 2021

5,216

126.73

661,024

16: 14 September 2021

6,166

126.95

782,774

17: 15 September 2021

6,888

126.95

874,432

18: 16 September 2021

6,500

127.83

830,895

19: 17 September 2021

5,647

128.01

722,872

Acc. trading for days 15-19

30,417

127.30

3,871,996

Acc. trading for days 1-19

114,591

128.44

14,717,535


Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 123,175 Matas shares corresponding to 0.32% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 17 September 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08

Attachments


