U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.70
    -80.68 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,280.09
    -349.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,029.25
    -388.29 (-2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.65
    -27.86 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0132 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0700 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8780
    +0.4280 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,791.28
    -678.24 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.18
    -3.87 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Be The Match Dedicates Scholarships in Honor of Nurse Who Heroically Advocated for More Donors on the National Registry While Diagnosed with Leukemia

·4 min read

Scholarships will be offered to two students through the National Black Nurses Association

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The Match® is partnering with the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to offer two $5,000 scholarships to Black or African American nursing students with an interest in oncology or hematology. The scholarships were created in honor of Ebiowei Porbeni, founder of @NurseLifeRN on Instagram, who was a health care provider, social media influencer and an advocate for Be The Match. Ebi passed away from leukemia on July 20, 2021 leaving a legacy of having inspired more than 15,500 new individuals to join the Be The Match Registry®.

Ebi Porbeni
Ebi Porbeni

The memorial scholarship supports more Black and African American representation in the medical field where, Be The Match acknowledges, patients of color still experience medical discrimination. Nurse Ebi cared deeply for both the patients he provided care for as well as his peers in nursing. As host of the Nurse Speak podcast and @NurseLifeRN, he amassed a significant following of more than 1 million people. Ebi used his platform to connect with fellow nurses and medical professionals while sharing his own experiences working in the health care field.

"We recognize the selflessness of Ebi Porbeni, who gave so much support to his community of followers from the nursing community, and gave even more by setting a goal to add more than 10,000 new donors to the Be The Match Registry – a goal he surpassed in the days following his passing," said Erica Jensen, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Be The Match. "Our mission embodies the altruism of the human spirit that leads our donors to step up to help strangers battling deadly blood diseases. Ebi's efforts will surely save the lives of patients in need of a matching donor and his legacy will continue through the lives he helped to change."

Ebi was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2020. He shared details of his cancer battle on social media while encouraging followers to give back by joining the Be The Match Registry, the world's most diverse donor list that helps patients get the blood stem cell or marrow transplants they need. Ebi hoped to create a legacy by adding lifesaving donors from the nursing community who rallied together to continue encouraging people to join the registry.

"My brother always wanted to leave some mark. When he got diagnosed with his cancer he was able to use his platform to help bring over 15,000 people to sign up for [the registry]. I think this was a great way for him to have a lasting legacy," said Ebi's brother, Layifa Porbeni.

In honor of Black History Month and inspired by Ebi's commitment as a nurse, Be The Match has partnered with the National Black Nurses Association to continue to support the nursing community in a meaningful way and to honor his legacy with the NBNA Ebi Porbeni Memorial Scholarship. NBNA members can submit a scholarship application no later than April 15, 2022.

About Be The Match®:
Be The Match® is a global leader working every day to save lives through cellular therapy. For people with life-threatening blood cancers—like leukemia and lymphoma—or other blood disorders like sickle cell, a cure exists. Be The Match connects patients with a matching donor for a life-saving blood stem cell transplant. The Be The Match Registry® is the most diverse registry in the world and includes both adult donors willing to donate to a stranger in need and stored cord blood units. In addition, Be The Match provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and guidance before, during and after transplant. Be The Match is also a global leader in research through the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®)—a collaboration with Medical College of Wisconsin, investing in and managing research studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the future of care.

About the National Black Nurses Association
Founded in 1971, the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) is a professional organization representing 308,000 African American registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, and nursing students in 108 chapters and 34 states. The NBNA mission is "to serve as the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations ensuring equal access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities and improving health." NBNA chapters offer voluntary hours providing health education and screenings to community residents in collaboration with community-based partners, including faith-based organizations, civic, fraternal, hospitals, and schools

Media Contact:
Erica Sevilla
763.406.8758
esevilla@nmdp.org

Be The Match
Be The Match
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-the-match-dedicates-scholarships-in-honor-of-nurse-who-heroically-advocated-for-more-donors-on-the-national-registry-while-diagnosed-with-leukemia-301475107.html

SOURCE Be The Match

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Great Britain*

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older in Great Britain. The vaccine, also known

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • Merck sees 2022 sales up nearly 20%, mostly on new COVID pill

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Wednesday it expects its 2022 sales to increase as much as 18 percent over last year, mostly on sales of its new COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. The drugmaker said sales of the COVID-19 drug were $952 million in the fourth quarter, and it expects another $5 billion to $6 billion in molnupiravir sales in 2022. Merck developed the antiviral pill - and shares the profits equally - with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Health care workers union accuses HCA Healthcare of Medicare fraud in new report

    A new report conducted by the Service Employees International Union says that HCA appears to be engaging in Medicare admissions fraud by routinely admitting patients for inpatient hospital stays regardless of medical need.

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Gene-editing company shares drop by one-third after clinical hold

    The FDA ordered the clinical hold after two of the four patients who had been dosed in the trial developed severe blood reactions.

  • Eli Lilly pushes back timeline for Alzheimer's drug application

    Eli Lilly and Co deferred its timeline to complete application for accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, saying it expects such an approval to make little difference with Medicare's limited coverage terms. Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2.6% to $244.21 on Thursday, after the drugmaker said it would complete the application sometime later in 2022, pushing away from first quarter, its initial timeline. The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has restricted coverage for Alzheimer's drugs, including Biogen's controversial treatment Aduhelm, only to patients taking part in approved clinical trials.

  • Ultrasound reveals 2-year-old teeth and hair growing inside scared mom’s uterus: ‘This sounds like [a] horror movie’

    She'd been experiencing some "abnormal pain" in her abdomen — and now, she's begging other moms to listen to their bodies.

  • Biogen 2022 forecast below Street view on Alzheimer's drug uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Thursday forecast 2022 profit well below Wall Street estimates as sales of its new Alzheimer's disease drug stall amid questions over its efficacy and a looming U.S. government coverage decision that could severely limit its future use and force further cost cutting. The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) in January proposed https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/future-biogens-aduhelm-hinges-us-medicare-alzheimers-coverage-2022-01-11/#:~:text=Jan%2011%20(Reuters)%20-%20The,treatment%20more%20than%20many%20expected to restrict coverage for Alzheimer's drugs, including Biogen's Aduhelm, only to patients taking part in approved clinical trials. A final decision is expected in April.

  • Pregnant Mother Vanished Before Baby Shower in 2017. Cops Just Arrested the Father for Murder.

    FBIFor almost five years, Akia Eggleston’s family has anxiously waited for authorities to figure out what happened to the pregnant 22-year-old Baltimore mother who vanished just days before her baby shower.On Thursday, that day finally arrived with the arrest of Michael Robertson, the 41-year-old father of Eggleston’s unborn child. The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s office said Robertson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Eggleston’s May 2017 disappeara

  • Court knocks judge, suggests he's in 'wrong line of work'

    A maverick judge in Michigan known for ripping into criminal defendants is catching criticism again from a higher court. The Michigan Court of Appeals suggested Jackson County Judge John McBain is ripe for a misconduct investigation for how he handled the sentencing of a woman convicted of killing her boyfriend on Valentine's Day 2015. “If a trial judge is unable to follow the law as determined by a higher appellate court, the trial judge is in the wrong line of work,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion Tuesday.

  • Bodies of American school teachers found after Panama plane crash

    Two retired school teachers were travelling on a plane on 3 January to the Panama mainland

  • Attorney general files charges in connection with Revolution Pipeline

    The Revolution Pipeline goes 42.5 miles from Butler and through Beaver and Allegheny counties before a connection to a Washington County gas processing plant.

  • Female teacher has charges of sex with student dismissed by marrying him

    Marital privilege means that the student cannot be compelled to testify against teacher – making it very difficult to prove case in court

  • Tennessee Senate expels Sen. Katrina Robinson from legislature, a first for the chamber

    Robinson's removal is the first Senate expulsion since at least the mid-1800s, according to a legislative librarian.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in February

    Investors have been taking money out of growth stocks recently in recognition that rising interest rates in the U.S. will likely sap some value from those companies' future profits. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) fits that description -- a solid growth stock that still boasts excellent long-term prospects despite recent struggles. Vertex's difficulties predate the stock market's recent issues.

  • A woman slept in the snow as storm hit KC. Homeless shelter says they need more help

    27-year-old Eliah fell asleep after looking for a homeless shelter Tuesday night. When she woke up Wednesday, her arms and fingers were frozen.

  • Gilead earnings hurt by legal settlement, other charges

    (Reuters) -Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, citing a $1.25 billion legal settlement involving HIV drug patents and a charge related to its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences Inc , sending the company's shares down nearly 4%. Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, down from $2.19 a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had forecast $1.60 per share, as compiled by Refinitiv.

  • Brawl erupts at Golden Corral in Pennsylvania after buffet ran out of steak

    “I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before,” a former employee said