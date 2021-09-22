U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,994.00
    +196.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.25
    +42.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.50
    +15.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +1.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -2.85 (-11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5000
    +0.2800 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,943.07
    -1,470.60 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.62
    -20.23 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.08
    +89.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Match Group Announces Senior Notes Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer"), intends to commence an offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of sale.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)
Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

The Issuer intends to distribute a portion of the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to Match Group for its use, together with the net proceeds of Match Group's concurrent registered direct offering and the net proceeds of Match Group's concurrent termination of certain note hedges and warrant transactions, to repurchase 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022 pursuant to privately negotiated agreements with a limited number of current holders of such exchangeable notes. The Issuer intends to use any remaining net proceeds of the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes.

The Notes Offering will be made only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration unless an exemption from such registration is available.

This press release is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act, and does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Match Group, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Match Group's ability to consummate the transactions described herein. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of Match Group are contained in its filings with the SEC, including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Match Group undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-announces-senior-notes-offering-301382674.html

SOURCE Match Group

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy With Just $1,000

    Jason Hawthorne (Repligen): Repligen might fly under the radar, but it serves an important role in a fast-growing industry. The stock price reinforces that. The company has benefited from the adoption of biologic drugs over traditional small-molecule chemical compounds.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • September Sell-Off: Is DraftKings a Buy While It's Down?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock is going through a patch of misfortune in September. DraftKings stock is down 10% in September. DraftKings is an online gaming company that allows customers to wager on sporting events and classic casino games like blackjack.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Adobe’s Strong Earnings Couldn’t Boost the Stock. Here’s Why.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Nvidia, GOOGL Stock Among 17 Names Expecting Up To 776% Growth In Q3

    Nvidia, AMD and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks as the market uptrend gets tested.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.