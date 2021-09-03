Match Group, Ceridian HCM and Brown & Brown Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

Match Group Inc. (NASD:MTCH) will replace Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the S&P 500, Perrigo Company will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WW International will replace Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Team has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will move to the S&P 500, replacing Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) both of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASD:TNDM) will replace Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASD:HCSG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Healthcare Services Group will replace MicroStrategy Inc. (NASD:MSTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) will replace United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASD:UIHC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. MicroStrategy is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600, and United Insurance Holdings has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept. 20, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY Information Technology

S&P 500 Addition Brown & Brown BRO Financials

S&P 500 Addition Match Group MTCH Communication Services

S&P 500 Deletion Unum Group UNM Financials

S&P 500 Deletion NOV NOV Energy

S&P 500 Deletion Perrigo Company PRGO Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Unum Group UNM Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition NOV NOV Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Perrigo Company PRGO Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Brown & Brown Inc BRO Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion WW International WW Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Healthcare Services Group HCSG Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition WW International WW Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition UNIQURE N.V. QURE Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Healthcare Services Group HCSG Industrials Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept. 20, 2021 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Team TISI Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion United Insurance Holdings UIHC Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion MicroStrategy MSTR Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

