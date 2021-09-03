U.S. markets closed

Match Group, Ceridian HCM and Brown & Brown Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

Match Group Inc. (NASD:MTCH) will replace Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the S&P 500, Perrigo Company will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WW International will replace Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Team has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will move to the S&P 500, replacing Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) both of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASD:TNDM) will replace Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASD:HCSG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Healthcare Services Group will replace MicroStrategy Inc. (NASD:MSTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) will replace United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASD:UIHC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. MicroStrategy is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600, and United Insurance Holdings has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 20, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

Information Technology


S&P 500

Addition

Brown & Brown

BRO

Financials


S&P 500

Addition

Match Group

MTCH

Communication Services


S&P 500

Deletion

Unum Group

UNM

Financials


S&P 500

Deletion

NOV

NOV

Energy


S&P 500

Deletion

Perrigo Company

PRGO

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Unum Group

UNM

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

NOV

NOV

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Perrigo Company

PRGO

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Brown & Brown Inc

BRO

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

WW International

WW

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Healthcare Services Group

HCSG

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

WW International

WW

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

UNIQURE N.V.

QURE

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Healthcare Services Group

HCSG

Industrials

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 20, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Team

TISI

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

United Insurance Holdings

UIHC

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

MicroStrategy

MSTR

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-ceridian-hcm-and-brown--brown-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-301369377.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

