U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,625.22
    -5.43 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,920.41
    -132.22 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,665.01
    +15.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,385.34
    +23.49 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.21
    -2.70 (-3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -26.70 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0170 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0460
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,229.27
    -1,512.59 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.21
    +3.67 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Match Group details plans for a dating 'metaverse,' Tinder's virtual goods-based economy

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

Tinder has already undergone a big revamp with its recent launch of "Explore," a new section inside the app that will enable more interactive experiences, including the second "Swipe Night" series, real-time chat, interest-based matching and more. Now, parent company Match Group is detailing its longer-term vision for Tinder and Explore, which will expand to include exclusive, shared and live experiences and a virtual goods-based economy, supported by Tinder's new in-app currency, Tinder Coins. In addition, Match spoke today about its broader plans for a dating "metaverse," and avatar-based virtual experiences that may later roll out to apps across its portfolio, including Tinder.

In terms of the virtual economy, the first phase of its development includes Tinder Coins, which are already being tested in several markets, including a few countries in Europe, Match said.

Next year, Tinder Coins will become available to global users to make in-app purchases of Tinder's à la carte products, like Boost and Super Like -- tools aimed at helping online daters get more matches. They'll also be used for new pay-as-you-go products that were previously only available with a subscription, like the See Who Likes You feature. And they'll be used to incentivize certain behaviors on the app, like encouraging members to verify their profiles or add videos to their bio, for example.

Image Credits: Match Group

Longer-term, however, Tinder will evolve its app to include virtual goods and a trading ecosystem, which is being planned for 2022 and beyond. This strategic initiative was detailed during Tinder parent company Match Group's Q3 earnings, including in its Shareholder Letter and on its earnings call with investors on Wednesday morning.

Across its dating app portfolio, Match Group had reported Q3 revenue of $802 million, up 25% year-over-year, and 16.3 million paid subscribers, up 16%. But the company was transparent about the fact that the COVID pandemic has had an impact on its business -- lockdowns early in the pandemic had forced a pivot toward virtual experiences. And now, some users are still less inclined to meet in-person, compared with before the pandemic. In addition, citing lingering COVID effects in Asia, Match Group forecasted weaker Q4 growth than expected, with $810-$820 million in revenue instead of the analyst forecast of $838 million.

To address this changing market for online dating, Tinder has leaned into virtual experiences that take place inside the app, instead of only pushing people to get offline for connections. That's led to the launch of Tinder Explore, and now, it's driving plans for the forthcoming virtual goods-based economy Tinder has in the works.

Image Credits: Tinder

According to Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, speaking to investors on today's call, Tinder's virtual goods will "help users with both self-expression as well as the ability to stand out -- particularly in a one-to-many surface area that 'Explore' experiences will enable," she said. "And so the way we envision virtual goods is that it's something users will be able to collect, as well as give and gift to others."

Dubey said Tinder in 2022 would be working to design the virtual goods, categorize them, create their value structure and determine where to best showcase the items on users' Tinder profiles. This will involve testing virtual goods then iterating and refining the product further, based on those tests. Despite the work that still needs to be done, the exec was optimistic about this plan.

"If we get this right, I do think this could be a multi-year revenue vector for Tinder, which doesn't exist today," she said.

In addition to developing a virtual goods economy inside Tinder, Match Group also spoke to its larger plans for leveraging Hyperconnect, the Seoul-based social app maker it acquired for $1.73 billion earlier in 2021. So far, Hyperconnect has not performed as well as expected, in part due to COVID and in part due to other issues -- including marketing performance and product delays, the company admitted.

But Match still believes in Hyperconnect's long-term value to its business, Dubey said.

She talked specifically about Hyperconnect's test of an avatar-based dating app and "metaverse" experience called Single Town, where users interact using real-time audio and meet each other in virtual spaces, like a bar, where they have live audio conversations. Users can express interest in one another in the virtual world, then choose to connect privately to continue their conversations.

"It is metaverse experiences coming to life in a way that is transformative to how people meet and get to know each other on a dating or social discovery platform, and is much more akin to how people interact in the real world," Dubey said of the test.

This type of interactivity is something Match Group eventually wants to leverage across its portfolio, the company said.

"This next phase of dating apps, in particular, is going to be all about richer, more organic and more akin to real-life ways of discovering, meeting and getting to know people. Technology is finally getting there. And this underlying technology platform Hyperconnect has built that powers Single Town has been built in a way that it can be leveraged by other platforms easily," Dubey noted, but without naming which Match-owned apps she had in mind.

However, it seems a metaverse-like platform for dating could later tie into something like Tinder's virtual goods economy, though the company didn't state this was the plan. But based on current social trends, it's obvious how a dating app's users could one day buy items to accessorize their avatar or buy gifts for other users, which are purchased with virtual currency -- much like in other "metaverse" platforms, like Roblox, Fortnite or within Meta's (Facebook's) Horizon.

In its Shareholder Letter, Match Group only hinted toward the possibilities for this dating metaverse and the experiences it creates.

"This new experience provides a glimpse into how metaverse experiences could be applicable to dating and it is the sort of innovation that will help us evolve our portfolio as we enter the next phase of dating," the letter stated.

"We're still very optimistic about the long-term prospects for Hyperconnect," explained Match Group CFO and COO Gary Swidler, on the call. "It can contribute extremely significantly to the long-term growth of the overall Match Group. There's many ways that we can do that. We think that we can leverage video, audio, AI capabilities that they've got, things in moderation, and safety. There's a number of things that we're working very hard at leveraging," he continued.

"The new metaverse elements and the experience that we're seeing in that beta test -- that is something that potentially we can build into either standalone app and/or potentially leverage that user experience into some of our apps in the portfolio," Swidler said.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Ready to evolve:’ Match sees online dating changing after COVID

    Match is readying for change in how people connect with relationships. The Dallas online-dating company, which reported Tuesday slower sales growth, sees changes afoot as more folks embrace digital in more steps with relationships, according to a document posted to the company's investor relations website. “Match Group has succeeded through three evolutions in the dating category to remain the leader in helping people make meaningful connections worldwide,” the document said.

  • Is Starbucks Stock A Buy Right Now After Diving On Earnings?

    Global coffee giant Starbucks is one of top growth stocks to watch in 2021, but is it a buy in the current stock market rally?

  • GitHub gets a new CEO

    GitHub CEO Nat Friedman is stepping down from his role on November 15 to become the Chairman Emeritus of the Microsoft-owned service. Thomas Dohmke, who only recently became GitHub's chief product officer, will step into the CEO role. When Microsoft acquired GitHub in 2018, there was quite a bit of worry in the developer community that it would be an overbearing presence and turn the code sharing and collaboration service into a Microsoft-first platform.

  • Microsoft's Edge browser is now 'stable' on Linux

    Microsoft has released its first stable version of the modern Edge browser for Linux, two years after the Mac and Windows versions.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    These fundamentally strong stocks have become attractive picks thanks to sharp stock price pullbacks in 2021.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, a move back through to $0.00008 levels would bring $0.00010 levels into play. A move back through the day’s pivot would be key, however.

  • Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports. The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8. Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games. The eme

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a bearish start to the week, a move back through Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Facebook To End Facial Recognition System On Its Platform

    Facebook Inc, now rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), would shutter its facial recognition system and delete data collected from 1 billion users, citing growing regulatory scrutiny of the field. What Happened: Facebook used the data to identify users in photos posted on the platform. Facebook would delete the face scan data of the users, a third of its total daily active user base. It would end features that allow users to get automatically notified about their presence in photos or video

  • This Cryptocurrency App Is Ranked Higher Than Twitter, Google Chrome And Uber In Apple's App Store

    Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is the 15th most downloaded application in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store as of Tuesday. At the beginning of October, Coinbase was ranked as low as 199 on the list, before seeing download volume surge into the end of the month, according to data from SimilarWeb. On Oct. 27, Coinbase reached the number one ranking on the Apple app store, before falling back and finishing the month in the number five spot. Coinbase was trading around $225 per share at the

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.