U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.51
    +33.43 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,193.90
    +156.22 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,525.91
    +164.06 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.11
    +35.57 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.59
    +5.06 (+5.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    +10.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    +0.27 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0186
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    +0.0430 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1997
    +0.0075 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6980
    -0.2170 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,509.56
    +284.03 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.71
    +3.39 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.20
    +98.43 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Match Group Joins the United Nations Global Compact

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTCH
    Watchlist

Company's Inclusion Further Demonstrates Commitment to Universal Sustainability Principles

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate initiative advancing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. By joining the initiative, Match Group has committed to sending regular updates to the UN Secretary-General tracking its progress implementing the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, which focuses on fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)
Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

The UN Global Compact includes more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks. As a member, Match Group is committed to help the UN achieve its Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a better future for all.

"We're excited to partner with the UN Global Compact and build on the vital work we are doing to support our communities," said Joanna Rice, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Match Group. "As part of our fundamental mission to create meaningful connections, responsible business practices that positively impact our communities are foundational to what we do."

Match Group and its brands have been named a "Best Place to Work" by Built In, received a Digiday Worklife Award, and been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace. Match Group also expanded its healthcare benefits to cover travel for reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare for employees who cannot receive the care in their home state. It has invested in environmental sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality in 2021 and most recently supporting reforestation efforts with One Tree Planted.

View Match Group's UN Global Compact profile HERE.  
Read more about Match Group's impact HERE.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-301581709.html

SOURCE Match Group

Recommended Stories

  • Conservative contenders who could succeed Boris Johnson

    A Conservative leadership contest will take place in coming weeks after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday he is resigning as the party's leader — though he will continue to serve as prime minister until a successor is elected by party members. Braverman, a lawmaker and barrister who became England’s attorney general in 2020, was the first to put her hat in the ring. The 42-year-old told a television interviewer she wanted to run for prime minister because she and her family, who arrived in Britain as immigrants, “owe a debt of gratitude to this country.”

  • Access to reproductive health care has been harder for Black and brown women – overturning Roe made it harder

    An abortion rights activists is detained on June 30, 2022, during a rally near the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)In a mere few days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, at least seven states banned abortion. And even though judges blocked the enforcement of “trigger” abortion bans in three states, more bans in other states are expected in the coming weeks. It is believed that 2

  • The patriotic Virgin: How Mary's been marshaled for religious nationalism and military campaigns

    A mural in Kyiv depicts the Virgin Mary cradling a U.S.-made anti-tank weapon, a Javelin, which is considered a symbol of Ukraine's defense against Russia. AP Photo/Efrem LukatskyEver since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, analysts picking apart Vladimir Putin’s motives and messaging about the war have looked to religion for some of the answers. Putin’s nationalist vision paints Russia as a defender of traditional Christian values against a liberal, secular West. Putin’s Ru

  • 2023 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans includes Oklahoma in his Final Four

    The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to add speed to the 2023 recruiting class. After receiving a commitment from 2023 four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, the Sooners received good news from another speedy 2023 four-star wide receiver, Anthony ...

  • Warren Buffett says inflation 'swindles almost everybody' — here's 10 ways his frugal habits can help you save money

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Private equity will still outperform public markets in the next recession

    Some PE managers have deployed capital unwisely in recent years. But historically, it’s in downturns that private equity outperforms public markets the most.

  • These lenders have grown their real estate loan portfolios the most in the past year

    Using data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., The Business Journals determined the 100 financial institutions nationally that have grown their commercial and residential real estate lending the most between the first quarter of 2021 and Q1 2022.

  • Celsius Repays $183M on DeFi Protocol Maker, Gets Back Collateral

    Troubled crypto lender Celsius paid down $183 million of its debt to the decentralized lending protocol Maker, possibly in a bid to recover bitcoin-linked collateral that otherwise would remain trapped. "The Hash" team discusses what's next for Celsius and the wider state of DeFi.

  • Recession Fears Boost Treasuries; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as talks of easing tariffs on China imposed by the former administration failed to alleviate recession fears. Commodities from oil to copper remained under pressure as the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production O

  • Voyager faces delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange after bankruptcy filing

    After Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange suspended trading in Voyager shares on Wednesday, announcing an expedited delisting review. See related article: Voyager crypto firm loaned US$377 mln to Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Fast facts According to Voyager’s bankruptcy filing, the firm has over 100,000 creditors and US$1.1 […]

  • A Stock Trader's Guide to Navigating the Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting complicated for investors in semiconductor stocks, with last year’s big chip shortage morphing into an inventory glut for some companies, and others getting caught up in geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing Do

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early

  • Doug McNeely, a Top Black Executive With BlackRock, Leaves To Work With Carlyle’s Major Clients

    The Carlyle Group has hired Doug McNeely, a top Black executive from BlackRock, to work with its major clients on pension funds and endowments

  • Underweight Stocks On Rising Earnings Risks: Maybank

    Maybank Group Wealth Management CIO Eddy Loh says he is maintaining an underweight stance on equities due to rising earnings risks. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks cleared an important technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 85, up from 79 the day before. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an 80 or higher RS Rating in the early stages of their moves. Palo Alto Networks is working on a consolidation with a 641.00 entry.

  • Celsius shuffles its board of directors amid liquidity crisis

    Embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network has reorganized its board of directors amid bankruptcy speculation, according to filings published by U.K. government executive agency Companies House on Wednesday. See related article: Celsius repays debts, cuts jobs amid bankruptcy fears Fast facts Celsius appointed David Barse and Alan Jeffrey Carr as directors in late June, filings show. […]

  • Bitcoin Recovers Above $20K as Short ETF Sees Record $51M in Weekly Inflows

    Bitcoin (BTC) remains rangebound between the $18,000 and $21,000 levels as institutional traders pile on the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI). Arca Portfolio Manager David Nage shares insights into BTC's resilience amid macro headwinds and "carnage" in the crypto markets. Plus, what makes this crypto winter the first of its kind.

  • Expect the stock market to be driven ‘more by earnings than the macro,’ says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Earnings season will be a key test for the stock market after the S&P 500 last week closed out its worst half-year performance since 1970, said strategists from Morgan Stanley. The direction of stocks going forward will be mostly tied to second-quarter earnings as interest rate hikes and surging inflation reflect the growth slowdown more accurately, according to a Morgan Stanley (MS) report on Tuesday. “We are firmly in the midst of the economic slowdown we expected,” wrote strategists at Morgan Stanley led by Michael Wilson, chief investment officer, in a client note.