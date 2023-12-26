Match Group Stock Could Move Back Toward Lows

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock has been climbing since its early-November six-year lows, logging wins in five of the last seven weeks. However, if past is precedent, the dating app stock could be headed for a short-term dip.

MTCH was last seen down 0.5% at $35.00, but its recent rally took the shares within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average, a trendline with historically bearish implications. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Match Group stock has seen five similar signals over the past three years, and was lower one month later in 60% of those instances, averaging a 10.6% loss.

MTCH Dec26

An unwinding of optimism in the options pits could provide headwinds as well. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), MTCH's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 9.27 ranks higher than 99% of readings from the past year, showing calls being picked up at a much faster-than-usual rate.

When weighing in on MTCH's next move, puts look like a prudent play, as the stock is seeing attractively priced premium at the moment. This is per the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 38%, which ranks in the low 11th percentile of its annual range.