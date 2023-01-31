Match Readies Headcount and Cost Cuts as Sales Set to Disappoint

(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. is preparing to reduce headcount and find cost savings as the dating app company struggles to break out of a post-pandemic slump.

Match is reviewing how to pare spending on areas like jobs, marketing and office space, and expects to incur about $6 million of severance and similar expenses, it said in a statement Tuesday. It’s also preparing to shift savings from lower-growth brands into higher-growth businesses. Match says the move will produce an improvement in margins in the second half of the year as revenue growth accelerates.

Still, the Dallas-based company expects total revenue of $790 million to $800 million in the first three months of 2023, missing analyst estimates for $816 million.

The disappointing outlook caps a difficult year for the owner of dating apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid. In 2022 the company changed chief executive officers, was hampered by a strong dollar weighing on overseas sales and dealt with a hangover from Covid-19 restrictions. Those factors sent its shares plummeting almost 70% last year, making it the second-worst performer in the S&P 500.

The final three months of the year were tough. Fourth-quarter sales fell 2.5% to $786 million while the number of paying customers dropped 1% to 16.1 million in the period.

Match shares fell about 11% in extended trading in New York before paring losses. A Match spokesperson declined to provide further details on staffing.

Former CEO Shar Dubey stepped down from her role last May and former Zynga Inc. president Bernard Kim became her successor. In the months since Kim took on the new role, Match has started experimenting with new forms of monetization including a more expensive version of Hinge and its flagship product Tinder.

“While our 2022 performance was below what we expect of ourselves, we made corrective changes and feel this organization is gaining momentum as we start 2023,” Kim and Chief Financial Officer Gary Swidler said in a letter to shareholders. “With macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties persisting, we will continue to look for opportunities to streamline operations and maximize profitability.”

Hinge has been one of the bright points for the company and has seen success in markets such as Germany and Sweden. The company said previously it expects the international expansion and new paid tier to bring in at least $100 million of direct revenue for Hinge in 2023.

Match, which was spun out from IAC/InterActiveCorp. in 2019, had about 2,500 full time and 40 part-time employees at the end of 2021, 35% more than the previous year.

