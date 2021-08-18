U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Matcha Market Revenue to Hit $5.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Matcha industry demand is projected to register over an 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, driven by growing consumer focus on leading a healthy lifestyle, along with a rise in the overweight population.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The matcha market value is expected to cross USD 5.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., owing to the growing demand for healthy and safe products, along with the increasing demand for a variety in tea flavors.

The matcha industry's size from steamed production technology is set to surpass USD 2 billion by 2027. The increasing adoption of steamed production technology, owing to its ability to retain the green color of the tea leaves and low production cost, will boost product demand. The tea leaves are steamed using a machine and then air-dried, locking in the young tea leaves for a bright green color and a sweet & vegetal flavor. The demand for high-quality tea worldwide will fuel the adoption of steamed production technology in turn stimulating the overall industry statistics.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2201

Global matcha market size from classic grade is set to surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2027. The classic grade matcha demand is anticipated to witness strong gains owing to its application in regular tea and other matcha tea-based beverages. Classic matcha is rich in nutrients and antioxidants, particularly the strong & nutritious catechin, EGCg. Matcha contains caffeine that stimulates the body and provides the amino acids that will help relax the mind. It provides a mild, steady energy, which is required while working, playing, and meditating propelling the classic grade matcha demand.

Some major findings of the matcha market report include:

  • Matcha industry from pan-fried production technology will exceed USD 3 billion by 2027 owing to its properties of excellent smoky flavor which enhances the taste of beverages.

  • Food applications segment surpassed USD 360 million in 2020, mainly due to the incorporation of matcha powder in baked foods, beverages, and other packaged foods.

  • Regular tea applications are likely to surpass USD 3 billion by 2027 owing to its offering of concentrated antioxidants that prevent the risks of cancer.

  • Latin America product demand is majorly driven by regular tea and matcha beverages applications.

  • Matcha market is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Matcha Maiden, Sun Time Tea Company, Kissa Tea GmbH Company, Tea's Me Company, Mizuba Tea Company, Vivid Vitality, Shaanxi Dongyu Tea, ITO EN Ltd, Aoi Tea Company, and Aiya America.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with market 292 data tables and 32 figures & charts from the report, "Matcha Market Forecasts By Production Technology (Pan Fried, Steamed), Grade (Ceremonial, Classic, Culinary), Application (Regular Tea, Matcha Beverages, Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021-2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/matcha-market

Matcha market from personal care & cosmetics applications will surpass USD 1 billion by 2027. The global market from personal care & cosmetic applications will witness a demand owing to its ability to brighten dark spots, achieve an even skin tone, reduce the effect of harmful UV rays, energize the skin, and help in fighting against aging & dull skin, which will further propel the product demand.

Europe's matcha market is likely to record a CAGR of over 7% from 2021 to 2027 on account of the growing number of health-conscious individuals. An increase in the demand for health-based ingredients containing products, along with innovations in beverages, will drive market expansion. Matcha contains nutritional components, such as antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, reducing the risks of various diseases including cancer and diabetes. The increasing cases of cancers, such as lung, breast, and colorectal, are driving the demand for nutritional food & beverages in the region, strengthening market statistics.

Browse the ToC of this report at https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/matcha-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

matcha-industry-forecasts-2021-2027.png
Matcha Industry Forecasts 2021-2027

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matcha-market-revenue-to-hit-5-5-billion-by-2027--says-global-market-insights-inc-301357486.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

