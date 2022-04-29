U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,571.26
    -1,118.85 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

MatchCraft Again Recognized as Global Rising Star of the Year at Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchCraft, a global leader in digital advertising technology, was again recognized by Microsoft Advertising, this time as the Global Rising Star of the Year. MatchCraft took home the top prize for its global focus on integrating features that drive both scalability, feature adoption, and growth for its reseller and agency partners.

MatchCraft Named Global Rising Star of the Year by Microsoft Advertising.
MatchCraft Named Global Rising Star of the Year by Microsoft Advertising.

At the heart of MatchCraft's vision and mission is its ability to deliver consistent results across multiple channels and to do so in a scalable manner. A critical component of their success is the inclusion of Microsoft Advertising inventory in their suite of solutions. "Given the challenges local businesses have faced around the world, maximizing advertising budgets and reach was the driving force behind much of our development in 2021," says Sandy Lohr, CEO of MatchCraft. "To be recognized a second time, not just for our efforts in the Americas but Globally, is truly an honor and speaks to the strength of our partnership with Microsoft Advertising."

"Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge the well-deserved recognition for MatchCraft as the Global Rising Star of the Year. Our partners are critical to our business and it's a privilege to recognize those who lead with a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and inclusive behavior. Our partners have displayed a strong commitment to their clients, and to their communities during a time of uncertainty and disruption," added Sean O'Connor, International Marketing Director at Microsoft Advertising.

About MatchCraft
MatchCraft provides a best-in-class advertising platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other advertising technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice, and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com.

About Microsoft Advertising

Represent your brand at its best with advertising solutions guided by an uncompromising respect for privacy, brand safety, and data security. Microsoft Advertising provides intelligent solutions that empower you to deliver engaging, personalized experiences to over a half a billion people worldwide. Bing powers billions of searches monthly on the Microsoft Search Network, including Verizon Media properties (AOL, Yahoo), platforms like Amazon and Apple, and on Microsoft services like Windows, Office and Microsoft Edge. Extend your reach and campaign performance with Microsoft Audience Network, high-quality native placements across devices on premium sites like MSN, Outlook.com, Microsoft Edge, and Verizon Media. Only Microsoft Advertising offers LinkedIn Profile targeting on search and native to help you find highly relevant audiences based on their company, job function and industry. With Microsoft Advertising, gain access to in-depth insights, intelligent advertising tools that use AI to improve campaign performance and audience targeting solutions to create more personalized advertising experiences. Microsoft Advertising. Intelligent connections.

Contact: Amie Slott, info@matchcraft.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matchcraft-again-recognized-as-global-rising-star-of-the-year-at-microsoft-advertising-partner-awards-301536637.html

SOURCE MatchCraft

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • Netflix workers lash out over layoffs at Tudum fan site

    Yahoo Finance Live covers the backlash Netflix is receiving from employees after laying off workers from the platform's behind-the-scenes fan site Tudum, the streaming industry's outlook, and other sectors Netflix could expand into.

  • Twitter deal could bolster lawsuit over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is helping provide ammunition for an upcoming trial where an investor will argue the CEO's $56 billion pay package from Tesla Inc is a waste of money that failed to secure his full-time services. The deal for Twitter Inc and its potential to distract Musk from Tesla will play an important part of the trial in October, according to one of the shareholder's attorneys. The lawsuit alleges Musk created the 10-year package and Tesla's board rubber-stamped it in 2018 without requiring the celebrity CEO devote himself to the electric vehicle maker.

  • Putin’s Gas-for-Rubles Gambit Hits EU Fault Lines as Stakes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After suffering months of punishing sanctions, Vladimir Putin used a powerful tool to impose some economic pain on Europe -- and to fracture the unity of his opponents -- by shutting off natural gas this week to a pair of NATO members. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • The Georgia companies that pay their employees the best — and worst

    At least 10 companies pay their employees more than the city of Atlanta’s median household income. There are also a handful median annual salaries of below $30,000

  • How Are Dividends on IRAs Taxed?

    Reinvesting dividends in an IRA is a great way to grow your retirement funds faster, but be sure you understand the potential tax trap.

  • Dunkin', Beyond Meat face trademark lawsuit on slogan for plant-based sausage sandwich

    A Philadelphia company has sued Dunkin' Brands Inc and Beyond Meat Inc claiming the companies violated its trademark with their "Great Taste, Plant-Based" slogan for a meatless sausage breakfast sandwich. Vegadelphia Foods said in its lawsuit filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida that it trademarked the slogan "Where Great Taste is Plant-Based" years before Dunkin' and Beyond Meat introduced their Beyond Sausage Sandwich and joint marketing campaign.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Amazon has ‘a ton of pricing power’ for its Prime service, analyst says

    Cowen Sr. Analyst John Blackledge joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon earnings, the company’s pricing power, inflation and supply chain constraints, and the outlook for growth as the stock drops to its lowest level since 2014.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Common Challenge

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    401(k) and IRA millionaires hit an all-time high record in 2021. Follow these practical steps and tips to become a 401(k) millionaire.

  • Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis

    Demand destruction due to Covid lockdowns in China appears to be the only thing preventing a global oil supply crisis as countries around the world struggle to produce

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • ApeCoin cracks US$26, now largest metaverse token ahead of Otherside

    ApeCoin (APE) set a new high at US$26.70 on Friday morning Asia time, and is now the largest metaverse token by market cap, ahead of the launch of the Otherside on Saturday. See related article: What is ApeCoin and How It Made The Bored Apes Richer Fast facts The APE ecosystem’s governance token was trading […]

  • Wells Fargo's new Baltimore exec: 'We are poised to leapfrog many of our competitors'

    The San Francisco-based financial giant currently ranks as the fifth-largest bank in Greater Baltimore with $9.6 billion in deposits as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

  • TurboTax Offers 7 Tax Tips for After You Retire

    When you start putting money away for retirement, you might be thinking of the tax benefits or consequences you'll incur. Here are seven tips to help you restructure your payment strategies to optimize your tax results in the areas of Social Security, 401(k)s, and IRAs. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return.