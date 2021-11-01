U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Matching the Best in Investment Services to a Modern Insurance Trailblazer - Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC ("Paulson Capital") Forms New Business Arm, Paulson General Insurance Services, and Partners with The Ziff Agency, LLC ("The Ziff Agency) to Provide Unmatched Life Insurance to Clients Nationwide

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Clark, Chairman of the Board of Paulson Capital officially announced the formation of Paulson General Insurance Services, LLC (PGIS) to serve as a separate insurance arm to complement its esteemed investment banking firm, Paulson Investment Company, LLC ("Paulson Investment Company"). PGIS will offer a growing range of life insurance products and benefits for clients, and is powered by leading industry veterans and visionaries from The Ziff Agency. The Ziff Agency is an independent life insurance provider with over 36 years-experience that has established deep relationships with every top-rated insurance provider in the country.

"We're very excited to bring our new and existing clients a level of first class service with this insurance partnership," said Trent Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Paulson Capital. "Larry Ziff, and his son Adam, bring nearly 50 years of combined experience and are industry leaders in the independent life insurance marketplace. PGIS will have access to the best insurance carriers in the life insurance marketplace, adding overall value to our existing business relationships by offering independent consultative reviews on personal life, long-term care and disability income. In addition, we will now be able to provide business owner needs to include; key-employee and buy/sell life, disability, and group medical benefits for companies."

"The key to our successful business has always been relationships," said Adam Ziff. "It is a core principle here at The Ziff Agency and one we will continue to maintain at PGIS. The Ziff family has been innovating in the insurance business ever since my father first began, bringing life insurance into both the banking and accounting verticals. We plan to expand on that enterprising spirit, developing a range of products and services that fold in smoothly with the investment advice and solutions offered by Paulson Investment Company."

Go online to explore the public and private transactions already managed by the experts at Paulson Investment Company at www.paulsoninvestment.com, and learn more about the latest evolutions in life insurance and other topics by following The Ziff Agency's monthly newsletter.

About The Ziff Agency LLC

Founded by insurance pioneer Larry Ziff, The Ziff Agency is an independent family business that provides a spectrum of life insurance products and services for SMBs to Large Business' and individuals. The Ziff Agency specializes in Life Insurance for Estate Planning using Premium Financing, Charitable Giving through Life Insurance, Buy-Sell Agreements, and Key Man policies for businesses and annuities, while also offering current policy reviews for each new client. The Ziff Agency recently partnered with Paulson Investment Company to provide its signature life insurance services to investors. Meet The Ziff Agency team at: www.TheZiffAgency.com.

About Paulson Capital Holding Company LLC

Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC is a financial services holding company with multiple subsidiaries including Paulson Investment Company, LLC and newly formed Paulson General Insurance Services. Focused on the small to mid-cap markets, Paulson Investment Company has earned national distinction as a premier boutique investment bank, offering a full range of financial products and services. Committed to leveraging capital markets capabilities to aid clients in achieving their strategic and financial objectives, Paulson Investment Company has built a firm on long-term relationships and enduring values. Paulson General Insurance Services will offer a growing range of life insurance products and benefits for clients, which we hope will enrich and diversify the services we offer to our clients. Learn more at: www.PaulsonInvestment.com.

Media Contact:

Trent Davis
321990@email4pr.com
503-243-6006

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matching-the-best-in-investment-services-to-a-modern-insurance-trailblazer--paulson-capital-holding-company-llc-paulson-capital-forms-new-business-arm-paulson-general-insurance-services-and-partners-with-the-ziff-agency-l-301412236.html

SOURCE The Ziff Agency, LLC

