U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,767.92
    -387.91 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

MATCO INVESTMENTS LTD. AND RONALD P. MATHISON FILE AMENDED EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WEEEF

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - On May 18, 2022, MATCO Investments Ltd. ("MATCO") acquired beneficial ownership and control of 392,439,525 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Corporation") pursuant to a rights offering to its shareholders (the "Rights Offering"). MATCO exercised 18,296,504 rights which allowed MATCO to purchase 21.4488803374 Common Shares at a price of $0.016 per Common Share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2022 (the "Basic Subscription Privilege").  Ronald P. Mathison ("Mathison") is the President, Chief Executive Officer and sole shareholder of MATCO and is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Western.

MATCO also subscribed for Common Shares under the additional subscription privilege (the "Additional Subscription Privilege") described in Western's final short form prospectus dated April 11, 2022. MATCO acquired 88,320,107 Common Shares under the Additional Subscription Privilege.

Immediately prior to this acquisition, Mathison and MATCO beneficially owned and/or controlled and aggregate of 18,296,504 Common Shares, 126,130 options to purchase Common Shares (the "Options") and 31,197 restricted share units which may be settled through the issuance of Common Shares (the "Restricted Share Units").  If all the Options were exercised and all Restricted Share Units were redeemed, Mathison and MATCO would have then owned and/or had control or direction over 18,453,831 Common Shares representing approximately 20.07% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming no other Common Shares have been issued by the Corporation). Immediately following these acquisitions, Mathison and MATCO beneficially own and control an aggregate of approximately 499,056,109 Common Shares, 126,130 Options, and 31,197 Restricted Share Units. Immediately following these acquisitions, if all of the Options were exercised and all Restricted Share Units were redeemed, Mathison and MATCO would then own and/or have control or direction over 499,213,436 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.29% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming no other Common Shares have been issued by the Corporation since closing the Debt Restructuring Transaction (as defined below)).

The acquisition of the Rights by MATCO was made for investment purposes. Subject to applicable law, Mathison and MATCO may from time to time dispose of, or acquire, additional securities of the Corporation.

The Rights Offering was conducted in connection with the Corporation's debt restructuring agreement with Alberta Investment Management Corporation, the lender under its second lien term loan facility (the "Restructuring Transaction"), as disclosed in the Western's press release dated March 22, 2022, which included the conversion of $100 million of the principal amount outstanding under the second lien facility into Common Shares at an issue price of $0.05 per Common Share. As the Rights Offering was fully subscribed, Western did not utilize the previously announced standby commitment whereby G2S2 Capital Inc., Armco Alberta Inc. and MATCO agreed to acquire any Common Shares not subscribed for under the Rights Offering.

The Corporation is located at 1700, 215 – 9th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 1K3. Mathison and MATCO are located at 4900, 525 – 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Corporation is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the amended Early Warning Report will appear with the Corporation's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be obtained upon request from Ryan Jennings at (403) 294-0101.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c3699.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

    Shareholders in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) beat a rising market on Friday morning, with shares gaining 3% by 10:45 a.m. ET compared to a 1.4% boost in the S&P 500. The rally was powered by a brightening outlook around economic growth and consumer spending. A major factor driving Amazon's stock higher on Friday was the boost in the wider tech world.

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Soaring 34% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are rocketing higher this week, surging 34.1% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, riding a meme stock wave of buying. After it was reported that short interest in the coffee shop shot up almost 30% in the latest period, stock traders who populate various internet stock chat rooms piled into the stock. Meme stocks, of course, are stocks that trade more on social media chatter than on business fundamentals, though in Dutch Bros' case the underlying business is pretty good, too.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Bitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto had another bad week -- and it may only get weirder.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsBitcoin led a decline in digital assets across the whole crypto spectrum, with the world’

  • It’s Finally Time to Start Buying Stocks, Citi Says. Here’s Why.

    It’s been a long slog this year for the plummeting stock market. Citigroup’s model that forecasts the chances that stocks will head into a bear market shows that the market looks like more of a buy right now.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom