Awards Recognize Top Global Innovators Using Adobe Experience Cloud Solutions

Material Bank Wins Prestigious 2022 Adobe Experience Maker "The Disruptor” Award

The Adobe Experience Maker Awards has named Material Bank as the winner in The Disruptor category of its 2022 awards program.

Order samples from any manufacturer by midnight (ET) and everything delivers in a single box by 10:30 AM the next morning.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adobe Experience Maker Awards has named Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for architectural, design, and construction materials, as the winner in The Disruptor category of its 2022 awards program, designed to recognize individuals, companies, and teams creating the most game-changing, innovative, and impactful customer experiences using Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. The awards celebrate leaders in their respective industries that deliver personalization at scale, enable seamless customer journeys, and drive business growth.

The 2022 Adobe Experience Maker Awards featured 13 global categories, with winners that include The Home Depot, Yahoo, Verizon, among others. The Disruptor category recognizes a company that has reimagined the commerce experience for B2C and B2B customers by driving growth across multiple sales channels, brands, and geographies.

“Adobe’s technology has supported our vision of transforming the way the architecture and design industry works by removing the friction that exists when searching and sampling materials,” said Adam I. Sandow, Founder & CEO of Material Bank. “We are thrilled to have received this extraordinary award alongside some of the best, most future-forward companies in the world and to be recognized for the innovative ways in which we are using Adobe solutions.”

Material Bank was nominated for the award by Imagination Media, certified Adobe Partner agency that develops custom e-Commerce solutions. At the awards ceremony, Adobe recognized Material Bank for creating dynamic, personalized experiences from its extensive product catalog of almost 500 brands, thousands of SKUs, and a content database with more than 27 million unique assets. Adobe’s sophisticated technology helps to power Material Bank’s revolutionary platform that simplifies the complex process of material searching and sampling and connects thousands of design professionals to hundreds of brands.

This award follows Material Bank’s recent recognition as one of Business Insider’s Hottest Proptech Startups and Forbes’ Best Startup Employers. Material Bank has experienced extraordinary industry adoption and growth since its 2019 launch and continues to provide powerful solutions that drive the design industry forward.

About Material Bank

Material Bank is a marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most sustainable way to search, sample, and specify materials. Named as one of Business Insider’s Hottest Proptech Startups and Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, the revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank has changed the way material manufacturers and brands connect with the architecture and design industry.

