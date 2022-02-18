U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,190.13
    -310.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Material Fact: Pause in the E175-E2 Jet Development Program

SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) (the "Company"), in compliance with the CVM Resolution 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market that today the Board of Directors approved a three-year pause in its E175-E2 jet development program.

As in previous years, the re-programing of activities is associated with the ongoing US mainline scope clause discussions with the pilot unions regarding the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limitation for aircraft with up to 76 seats, together with current global market conditions for commercial aviation and the continuing interest in the current E175 jet in the US market.

The Company expects to resume the program development activities following the aforementioned period, which will result in a re-programming of the aircraft entry into service between 2027 and 2028.

In keeping with its strategy of innovation and growth, the Company will maintain its shareholders and the market duly informed about new material information relating to the transaction.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-pause-in-the-e175-e2-jet-development-program-301486011.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

