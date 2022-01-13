U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,718.75
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,200.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,899.00
    +11.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    -0.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    -0.49 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3240
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,766.38
    +595.59 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.98
    +32.65 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.08
    +2.36 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

MATERIAL FACT: Purchase of Ideal Holding Financeira S.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco") informs its stockholders and the general market that, on this date, it has entered into an agreement with Ideal Holding Financeira S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Ideal") for the purchase of up to 100% of Ideal´s capital stock. The purchase will be carried out in two phases over five years. In the first phase, Itaú Unibanco will purchase 50.1% of Ideal´s voting capital, by means of a primary capital contribution and a secondary acquisition of shares totaling approximately R$650 million, then becoming the holder of the company's control. In the second phase, five years on, Itaú Unibanco will be able to exercise the right to buy the remaining share (49.9%) of Ideal´s capital stock.

The management of Ideal's business will remain independent from Itaú Unibanco, under the terms and conditions of the Stockholders' Agreement for this transaction. Against this backdrop, Ideal will continue to provide services to its clients and Itaú Unibanco will not be its exclusive service customer.

This transaction strengthens Itaú Unibanco's investment ecosystem and will enable (i) particularly, the provision of the talent and expertise of Ideal's professionals, renowned for their high ability to innovate in this industry, (ii) the offer of financial products and services ("broker as a service") under a B2B2C model through a white label platform, (iii) the potential expeditious entry of independent financial advisors into the market, and (iv) the improved distribution of investment products to individual clients.

Ideal is a fully digital broker that currently offers electronic trading and DMA (direct market access) solutions, on a flexible and cloud-based platform. Ideal has obtained its operation license in 2019 and was founded by executives highly experienced in the securities intermediation segment, it is today one of the leading brokers in traded volume on B3.

The investment in Ideal strengthens Itaú Unibanco's commitment with its clients seeking transformational solutions in an increasingly expanding market, thus enabling to increase the offer of products and services in the channels most convenient to each client profile and the sustainable business development.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approvals from the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and the Central Bank of Brazil.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-purchase-of-ideal-holding-financeira-sa-301460398.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • TSMC to Spend at Least $40 Billion to Address Chip Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its growth projections and unveiled record spending plans for 2022, signaling that the voracious demand for chips that has fueled a months-long supply chain squeeze will persist for years.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the

  • Block Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    The market is currently littered with the debris of once high-flying growth stocks. There have been savage pullbacks for many over the past year. Block (SQ) is one such name to have suffered at the hands of rotation, while also being hampered with some very tough comps due to the elevated success the company saw at the height of the pandemic. Since the reopening, however, it has been a different story, and now RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks it’s time to make some adjustments to his SQ model. “We are

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Skyrocketed 41% in 2021

    MP Materials (NYSE: MP) finished its first calendar year as a publicly traded company after completing its merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and it was a doozy. Just as it had in the first six months of 2021, MP Materials continued to draw bullish attention from analysts in the second half of the year. Perhaps more compelling to investors than the buy ratings and price targets, however, was the commentary from Bank of America's analyst, Lawson Winder, who said that MP Materials represents a "critical raw material supplier" for EVs, according to Thefly.com.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'm Buying Instead of Bitcoin in 2022

    Digital currencies have great potential in a world that is increasingly going digital. Growth stocks can be volatile, too, but at least when the share price of a good business plummets, I can look at the company's revenue and profit potential to get an idea where the stock is going over the long term. For 2022, I've identified two beaten-down growth stocks that I'm ready to buy.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.