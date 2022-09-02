U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Material Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Material Handling Equipment

Global Market for Material Handling Equipment
Global Market for Material Handling Equipment

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Handling Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$156 Billion by the Year 2026

The rising need for global production companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving the market, at present. Growth in the market is also driven by improving investment in the construction and industrial sector, growing consumer spending on non-durable as well as durable products, improvement in fixed investment spending, and rise in mining activities worldwide.

Growth in the MHE industry is further underpinned by the replacement of antiquated machinery with new automated systems and robotics amid the increasing production shift towards artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. A notable trend in the industry is increasing switch to cleaner battery-powered electric materials handling systems.

Demand for automated guided vehicles, and automated conveyors are expected to particularly register strong gains through the forthcoming years. Mature industrialized countries in Europe and the US contribute to the bulk of revenues, fueled by healthy replacement demand and the move towards automation and modernization of production processes in key end-use sectors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$127.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$156 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2026
The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 26.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period.

Hoists & Cranes Segment to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2026
Hoists and Cranes operate in a fixed location and a single work place. The equipment is used primarily to handle heavy loads and find application in areas of construction, shipbuilding and shipping industries. Electric drives are gaining traction in the material handling equipment sector, particularly in the crane and hoists segment. .

Select Competitors (Total 463 Featured):

  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

  • Columbus McKinnon Corp.

  • Crown Equipment Corporation

  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.

  • Jervis B. Webb Company

  • FlexLink AB

  • Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

  • Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

  • Interroll Group

  • Jungheinrich AG

  • KION Group AG

  • Dematic Group

  • Liebherr Group

  • Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

  • Murata Machinery, Ltd.

  • SSI SCHAFER - Fritz Schafer GmbH

  • Swisslog Holding AG

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

  • Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.

  • Viastore Systems GmbH

  • WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains

  • Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling Equipment Market

  • The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

  • IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment

  • Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

  • Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

  • Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

  • Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

  • Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

  • 3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

  • Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material Handling Efficiency

  • Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

  • Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

  • Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

  • Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

  • e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

  • Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

  • e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management

  • Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets

  • Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry

  • Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

  • Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

  • Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

  • Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce

  • Technological Advances to Propel the Industry

  • Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

  • Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

  • Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

  • Select Product and Application Trends

  • Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

  • Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

  • Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

  • Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

  • Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

  • Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

  • Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

  • Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

  • Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend

  • Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence

  • Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut

  • Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

  • Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

  • Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

  • Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

  • Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

  • Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

  • Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

  • Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

  • Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

  • Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics Production Units

  • Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9stq7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


