U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5140
    +0.3140 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,817.50
    -308.64 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.98
    +3.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.98
    +55.03 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 300.21 Billion by 2028; Liebherr Group Provides ‘LH 60 M Port Litronic’ to Aarekies Brienz AG: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies in the global material handling equipment market are Liebherr Group (Bulle, Switzerland), Manitowoc (Wisconsin, United States), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (New York, United States), BEUMER GROUP (Beckum, Germany), KION GROUP AG (Frankfurt, Germany), TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Aichi, Japan), Eisenmann SE (Böblingen, Germany), Crown Equipment Corporation (Ohio, United States), Daifuku Co., Ltd (Osaka, Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (Ohio, United States)

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global material handling equipment market size was USD 197.48 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 206.50 billion in 2021 to USD 300.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Material Handling Equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our research experts, the global material handling machinery market is observing growth accredited to the aspects such as increasing demand for proficient movement of materials across factory units, constantly growing infrastructural happenings and predisposition of the company towards elevating the prevailing collection of these machineries.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

  • Liebherr Group (Bulle, Switzerland)

  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

  • BEUMER GROUP (Beckum, Germany)

  • Columbus McKinnon Corporation (New York, U.S.)

  • KION GROUP AG (Frankfurt, Germany)

  • TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Aichi, Japan)

  • Eisenmann SE (Böblingen, Germany)

  • Crown Equipment Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

  • SSI Schaefer (Neunkirchen, Germany)

  • Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. (Jonesboro, U.S.)

  • Bastian Solutions, LLC (Indianapolis, U.S.)

  • Clark (Lexington, U.S.)

  • Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Getzville, U.S.)

  • Dematic (Atlanta, U.S.)

  • JBT (Chicago, U.S.)

  • Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Veghel, The Netherlands)

  • Viastore (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Godrej Group (Mumbai, India)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 300.21 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 197.48 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Equipment Type, Operations, Industry and Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost Market Growth

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Led by Expanding Automotive and Manufacturing Sector

Prime Players Emphasize on Expansion Tactics to Fortify Market Foothold

COVID-19 Impact

Industrial Sector Confronts Primary Supply Chain Commotion amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The extensive impacts of COVID-19 are still resulting in indeterminate development projections, quickly developing financial consequences, and elevated unemployment rates across the globe. The limitations on the movement of the people and goods have interrupted the complete supply chain systems. Additionally, the declined foreign direct funds have adversely affected the industrial, automotive, 3PL logistics, food & beverages and others sectors worldwide.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Report Coverage

The report provides in-depth analysis to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to predict the shares of multiple segments at the regional and global levels is acquired through interviews with industry professionals. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Segmentation

On the basis of equipment type, the market is segregated into cranes & lifting equipment, industrial trucks, continuous handling equipment, and racking & storage equipment. The industrial trucks considered in the study involves, forklift trucks, telescopic handler forklifts and others. The segment is projected to display a substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Based on operations segment, the market is classified into assembly, distribution, transportation, and others.

In terms of industry, the market is divided into consumer goods & electronics, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, construction, mining, semiconductors, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into countries.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost Market Growth

The material handling industry is greatly powered by increasing E-commerce sector across the world. Owing to the growing online shopping, the material handling industry is concentrating on emerging tailored equipment and systems lining up with storerooms and supply chain networks.

This comprises manufacturing engineered systems, distantly noticeable transport automobiles, and smart warehousing systems to measure real-time reflectiveness and refined consumer services. This is anticipated to spur the material handling equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Led by Expanding Automotive and Manufacturing Sector

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global material handling equipment market share in the forecast period by capturing the highest CAGR. The market growth is accredited to the rising demand for automotive and manufacturing equipment.

North America is projected to exhibit a considerable growth owing to the rising sales in the region through e-commerce industry.

Europe is estimated to confront a reasonable growth during the predicted period. This can be credited to aspects such as the increasing e-commerce industry, along with the implementation of robotic automation in manufacturing units in automotive and other industries.
Competitive Landscape

Prime Players Emphasize on Expansion Tactics to Fortify Market Foothold

Manufacturers are concentrating on implementing several marketing tactics such as collaboration, and merger and procurement with other logistics solution businesses to obtain a substantial position in terms of complete forte.

Industry Development

March, 2021: Liebherr Group delivered a material handler ‘LH 60 M Port Litronic’ to Aarekies Brienz AG, which is headquartered in Brienz, Switzerland. By using the product, the corporation is capable to proficiently administer the general cargo and bulk products.

Quick Buy - Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101501

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Material Handling Equipment Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • 6.1. Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Equipment Type (USD Bn)

        • Cranes & lifting equipment

        • Industrial Trucks

        • Continuous Handling Equipment

        • Racking & Storage Equipment

      • By Operations (USD Bn)

        • Assembly

        • Distribution

        • Transportation

        • Others

      • By Industry (USD Bn)

        • Consumer Goods & Electronics

        • Automotive

        • Food & Beverages

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Construction

        • Mining

        • Semiconductors

        • Others (Aviation, Chemicals)

      • By Region (USD Bn)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

    • North America Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Equipment Type (USD Bn)

        • Cranes & lifting equipment

        • Industrial Trucks

        • Continuous Handling Equipment

        • Racking & Storage Equipment

      • By Operations (USD Bn)

        • Assembly

        • Distribution

        • Transportation

        • Others

      • By Industry (USD Bn)

        • Consumer Goods & Electronics

        • Automotive

        • Food & Beverages

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Construction

        • Mining

        • Semiconductors

        • Others (Aviation, Chemicals)

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor & Sorting System, Automated Guided Vehicle), By System Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Semiconductors & Electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Baggage Handling System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Destination coded vehicle (DCV), Conveyor), By Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode), By Application (Airport, Railway, Marine), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Construction Market Size, Share & COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutional, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Air Purifiers, HVAC Filters, Cleanroom Filters, Automotive Filters and Gas Turbine Filters), By End-User (Household, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Civil Engineering Equipment, Crushing and Screening Equipment and Other Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/material-handling-equipment-market-9288


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • Unilever to Sharpen Health Focus After GSK Consumer Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) Decline on Earnings Looks like an Overreaction

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off the first earnings round in 2022 with the largest single-day decline in almost 2 years. While the bank sees the boost to the net interest income, a hike in the adjusted noninterest expenses of almost 10% has undoubtedly spooked the market.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.The Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co., one of the wo

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to invest in e-commerce, these three stocks could be underappreciated investments.

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in Th

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and the start of the earnings season. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Media, miners and healthcare led an advanc

  • Buy This Stock, Not That One: 2022 Edition

    While this has caused some angst among investors holding stock in these companies, its also created situations where there are some high-quality stocks now available at attractive prices. The metaverse, where the internet and the physical world come together, is potentially a massive opportunity for the next decade and beyond. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that Meta will be investing billions of dollars over the coming years to develop its metaverse business.

  • Is Palantir a 2022 Breakout Stock?

    While starting off as a data analytics company that catered to the U.S. government, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has pivoted to provide its services to the civilian market. Palantir has three main offerings: Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo. Gotham is often used by governments to process real-time information and then present critical data cleanly so those making decisions have the best chance of succeeding.