U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.71
    +7.18 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,425.26
    +89.55 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,983.68
    +41.03 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.66
    +1.02 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0130 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6530
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,558.09
    -1,701.95 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.01
    -24.69 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.30
    -28.72 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Material Named A Strong Performer In Loyalty Services By Independent Research Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Material, a modern marketing services company, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™, Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021. The report, which evaluates the 12 most significant loyalty service providers, stated: "Marketers needing loyalty expertise with robust marketing, campaign, and creative chops should put Material on their shortlists."

(PRNewsfoto/Material)
(PRNewsfoto/Material)

Forrester assessed the state of the loyalty service provider market by evaluating the 12 providers across 26 criteria. Material received among the highest possible scores in the technology consulting services and emotional loyalty measure criteria, and scored among the second highest marks in the loyalty marketing and design services, and loyalty analytics and measurement services criteria.

"A lot of changes have occurred in the loyalty landscape since Forrester's last evaluation of Loyalty Service Providers," said Sean Eidson, Loyalty and CRM General Manager. "Our position as a Strong Performer in the Wave proves to us that our model enables our clients to quickly adapt to consumers' evolving needs, emotions, and experiences from our inside-out perspective."

In its analysis of Material, Forrester also reported: "Through its trademarked Brand Fidelity™ loyalty approach, Material delivers strong customer insights backed by predictive analytics and forecasting." The report went on to say, "Clients appreciate and use the company's full set of marketing and campaign and creative and content services and praise its thought leadership and superior frameworks and methodologies."

"We're thrilled our Brand Fidelity approach, with its deep research rigor, innovative experience design, and commitment to technical agility, was recognized by our clients and the analysts," said Material Senior Partner, Ben Gaddis.

About Material

Material is a modern marketing services company that leverages deep human understanding to help brands deliver material outcomes and experiences for their customers and the communities they serve. We build B2C and B2B brands from the insight out by providing a seamless journey that combines data and analytics, insights-led consulting, and experience activation into one integrated offering. Learn more about Material's solutions across Analytics, Insights, Growth Strategy, Brand Marketing, Product Design, and CRM & Loyalty at https://materialplus.io/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-named-a-strong-performer-in-loyalty-services-by-independent-research-firm-301361622.html

SOURCE Material

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • FAA to Review Boeing Employee Reports of Pressure Over Safety Issues

    The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure.

  • Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

    On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019.

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for September 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Unity, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the most successful tech IPOs of 2020. The gaming engine company priced its initial public offering at $52 a share last September, the stock opened at $75 on the first day, and it's now trading above $120. Is Unity's stock worth buying after those big post-IPO gains?

  • China’s Summer of Stock Market Turbulence: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile few weeks for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong this summer, leaving investors on edge.Traders are looking out for what regulators may target next as Beijing tightens its grip on a range of sectors from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes, property and insurance.Here’s a look at the key events since July 23:August 24 - Tech ReboundThe Hang Seng Tech index, which tracks the biggest technology stocks i