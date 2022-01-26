Materialise and Sigma Labs Develop Breakthrough Technology to Advance Metal Additive Manufacturing

Platform delivers industry-first ability to identify and address process and quality issues in real time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB), a provider of quality assurance software, and Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing (AM) software and services, have developed a breakthrough technology to enhance the scalability of metal AM applications. The new platform combines the Materialise Control Platform and Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® sensor technology to allow users to identify and correct metal build issues in real-time. With added control over their unique processes, manufacturers can optimize metal AM processes for consistency and repeatability, key factors in scaling AM operations for serial production.

Metal AM has become a more prominent piece in the manufacturing toolkit for companies in industries such as aerospace, medical device, automotive and energy to introduce more localized, customizable production. However, a lack of process robustness and repeatability is holding back broader adoption for serial production, and the need for post-build inspection and quality assurance can result in higher costs when compared to traditional manufacturing methods. The new platform can be retrofitted to existing 3D printers to improve manufacturing processes or offered as an add-on to new machines for metal AM.

The Materialise Control Platform (MCP) is an embedded hardware solution that provides end-users more control over the AM process. By integrating the MCP with Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® sensor technology, the companies have created the possibility to identify quality issues and intervene to correct them in real time. This improves the productivity in metal AM and reduces scrap rates, paving the way for manufacturers to advance their operations and implement metal AM in serial production.

"The platform we've developed eliminates one of the most common roadblocks for manufacturers interested in using metal additive manufacturing for serial production," said Materialise CTO Bart van der Schueren. "The platform is open and flexible allowing manufacturers to take control of their specific processes to fit their unique applications. This makes it possible for customers to leverage their expertise and truly take advantage of the customization and localization benefits that AM provides."

Story continues

In addition to the platform, Materialise and Sigma Labs will collaborate with end-users and machine producers to refine processes for their unique applications. The companies are seeking partners across industries who are interested in expanding their use of metal AM in serial production.

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "I am very pleased with our long relationship with Materialise and the close collaboration between our engineering teams. We believe the combination of the Materialise Control Platform with Sigma's real-time melt pool monitoring, and analytics software has created a significant breakthrough in the additive manufacturing industry. I look forward to future opportunities to collaborate and find ways to continue to improve the quality and consistency of 3D metal printing as more companies go into production in the coming years."

Learn more about the Materialise Control Platform.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world. For more information, please visit www.materialise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Materialise's business and financial condition, Materialise's ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue or obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in Europe or elsewhere. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Materialise's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in its public filings with the SEC, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D® version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Sigma Labs Investor Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Sigma Labs Company Contact

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

Materialise Press Contact

Nils Torke

Email: nils.torke@materialise.de

Or press@materialise.com

Twitter: @MaterialiseNV

Visit: www.materialise.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685536/Materialise-and-Sigma-Labs-Develop-Breakthrough-Technology-to-Advance-Metal-Additive-Manufacturing



