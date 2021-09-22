U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Materials Informatics Market Size Gain US$ 481.6 Million by 2028 - Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·4 min read

[250 Pages Report] Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Materials Informatics Market Size - Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 - 2028”.

TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Materials Informatics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of above 26.0% over the forecast time frame and reach the market value of around US$ 481.6 Million by 2028.

Report coverage

Market

Materials Informatics Market

Analysis Period

2017 - 2028

Base Year

2020

Forecast Data

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Material, By Technique, By Application and By Region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Exabyte.io, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Nutonian Inc., Citrine Informatics, Materials Zone Ltd., among others

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Materials Informatics (MI) makes use of data-centric methods for the research and development of material science. Increasing development in the Materials Informatics field and the growing traction of the key players in adopting this new technology are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Research and development activities are mainly impacted by Materials Informatics as it helps in hypothesis, knowledge handling, data analysis, and data handling and acquisition.

The growing demand for Materials Informatics as it uses data infrastructures and leverage machine learning solutions to discover materials for any given application, for designing latest materials, and to optimize their processing is other major factor driving the growth of Materials Informatics market. Even though in the development phase but still there is increased adoption of Materials Informatics. Some of the factors that limit the use of Materials Informatics include having incomprehensive data infrastructure, development of incomplete MI algorithms which is not operational for a given experimental data. In comparison with other AI-led areas the challenges in this field are not same.

By Materials, the Hybrid material is expected to showcase a good growth rate

The hybrid material is anticipated to witness a good growth rate during 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for the organic materials and its limited availability has increased the need to develop hybrid materials for the development of the new products. The increased characteristics of the hybrid materials have increased its demand in the research and development activities.

Organic materials anticipate dominating the global Materials Informatics market. Increased use of organic materials in the research and development activities due to the increasing awareness in regards with environment has aided the growth of the market.

By Technique, the Research and Development Agencies hold a dominant Materials Informatics market share

The R&D transition cannot be overseen by any of the organizations that are into developing or designing of the materials for the development of new product portfolios. Even though immediate outcomes cannot be expected but in the mid- to long-term the opportunities will be significant. This, in turn, will increase the competition among the key players on the global platform and there will be new competitive products coming in the market. Thus, the increased demand for research and development agencies will contribute to its growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region anticipates to showcase a good growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2028

The Materials Informatics market in the Asia Pacific region promises to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Japanese companies and organizations are widely embracing this technology. The key players are hugely investing in academic labs and consortia. Increased research and development activities in the developed countries of Asia Pacific is the key factor triggering the market growth rate in Asia Pacific.

Latest Publications by Acumen Research and Consulting -

Adhesives & Sealants Market

Plastic Waste Management Market

Poly Aluminum Chloride Market

Regional Outlook
North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Huge investments and the ongoing research and development activities are some of the factors driving the regional growth. Presence of key players in the US is another factor adding to the growth of the market in the North America.

Asia Pacific and Europe also anticipate showcasing a good market share of Materials Informatics. Growing developments in the applications such as food science and electronics and the increasing investments by the key players are some the factors that will drive the global Materials Informatics market in these regions.

Key Participants

The key industry players operating in the Materials Informatics market are Exabyte.io, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Nutonian Inc., Citrine Informatics, Materials Zone Ltd., among others. Each of the industry players are profiled in detail, which includes the strategic business strategies, company overview, and the company’s annual revenue and profit margins.

