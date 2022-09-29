Maternal health equity a key focus during Frontier Nursing University Virtual Event

FNU hosts free virtual event in honor of National Midwifery Week

FNU Empower 2022 Virtual Event

Celebrating National Midwifery Week

Versailles, Ky, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Midwifery Week is the first week of October, and Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is celebrating by hosting a virtual event, Empower 2022, from Oct. 3-5. Crystal Pirtle Tyler PhD, MPH, will keynote the event on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. ET, with a session on maternal health equity. Empower 2022 is presented by Southern Cross Insurance Solutions. Those interested in participating are asked to register at Frontier.edu/MidwiferyWeek.

Dr. Tyler has more than 15 years of experience advancing reproductive and maternal health equity. She is currently the chief health officer at Rhia Ventures. In her keynote session, she will address the complex history with race and reproduction in the U.S., which has led to negative health outcomes for women and other birthing people of color.

Frontier Nursing University’s virtual event offers three sessions on the latest practices and topics influencing nurse-midwifery care and includes a continuing education opportunity:

KEYNOTE SESSION – First Do No Harm: Advancing Reproductive and Maternal Health Equity

Monday, Oct. 3 at 5-6 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Crystal Pirtle Tyler

Dr. Tyler will discuss the role of reproductive and maternal health practitioners and how to grapple with historic harms whose effects still manifest today. This talk will provide historical context on reproductive oppression and discuss the practitioner’s role in advancing reproductive and maternal health equity.

So…You Want to be a Nurse-Midwife?

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6-7 p.m. ET

Presenters: FNU faculty members Dr. Eileen Thrower, Dr. Noelle Jacobsen and Dr. Jeneen A. Lomax

FNU’s nurse-midwifery faculty will explore the roles, experiences, joys and challenges of a career as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. The presenters will discuss the path nurses can take to advanced practice nursing and what to expect once they get there.

FREE CE SESSION – The Sixth Vital Sign: Strategies to Integrate, Standardize and Normalize Depression Care

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6-7 p.m. ET

Presenter: FNU faculty member Dr. Ann Schaeffer

In this interactive session, Dr. Schaeffer will explore best practices for depression screening and care, application of the Screening, Brief Intervention, Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) model to normalize depression screening, and holistic treatment planning for diverse individuals using a Shared Decision-Making model.

National Midwifery Week was created by the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. ACNM and its 6,500+ midwife members, physicians and women’s health organizations observe National Midwifery Week each year.

ACNM’s theme this year is “Midwives for Justice,” because midwives are committed to equitable, ethical, accessible and quality healthcare for all. As ACNM notes, midwives are striving for justice on many fronts, from ending racial discrimination to supporting LGBTQIA+ rights and more.

Frontier Nursing University has more than 80 years of experience in delivering graduate nursing and midwifery programs. FNU has hosted the virtual event in celebration of nurse-midwives for eight consecutive years.





About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Post-Graduate Certificates. In 2021 and 2022, Frontier was named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

