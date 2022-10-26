U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Maternity Apparels Market is Set to Reach US$ 44.08 Bn by 2032 end, Growth Factor is Attributed to Increasing Innovations in Regular Fashion Amongst Pregnant Women | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The clothing sector is the key driver in the maternity apparel market. The North America region is anticipated to lead the maternity apparel market during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del:The global maternity apparel market is anticipated to exhibit an opulent growth rate with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to have a current valuation of around US$ 23.05 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 44.08 Billion by the year 2032. According to the historical analysis, the maternity apparel market garnered a CAGR of 3.5% throughout its previous projection period from 2017 to 2021. The trajectory of the global maternity apparel market is anticipated to go uphill during the present estimation period.

The proliferation of the maternity apparels market is attributed to the global manufacturers making rigorous efforts to expand their customer base with the help of different key organic strategies such as celebrity endorsements, customization of fashion to suit the individual needs of the mothers, discount offerings on products, and many other privileges through e-commerce websites.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13841

Comfort plays a prominent role in defining the product characterization along with the maternity intimate wear section which comprises underwear, body shapers, and uppers, has gained noteworthy popularity reaped significant benefits, and increased global sales substantially. Furthermore, the growth of the market is accelerated by purchasing power of women as they are the ones spending a considerable amount of money on maternity apparel, thereby expanding the market at a significant rate over the years.

Key Takeaways

  • Increased focus on pregnancy fashion is attributed to the surge in the maternity apparel market over the projection period. The emergence of pregnant working women is on the rise in developing countries which is anticipated to bolster growth over the assessment period.

  • Fashion consciousness is rapidly being augmented amongst new mothers and is anticipated to boost the demand for outwear under both the casual wear and office wear categories. In addition to that, the high consciousness of pregnant women about their physical appearance is on the rise aiding the overall growth of the forum.

  • Surging demand for maternity apparel is associated with the size of clothes complementing the body type. Moreover, modern-day mothers engaged in corporate life are fueling the demand for maternity apparel in 2022.

  • The rising number of working women in the world, combined with the growing inclination for pregnancy fashion is expected to drive growth in the industry. The constant launch of more convenient product varieties along with easy delivery options and demand for maternity clothing is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

  • Various celebrities and bloggers are documenting their pregnancies through workout videos and several social media posts in order to promote a particular brand of maternity wear, which is boosting the market size for the products.

Competitive Landscape

The global maternity apparel market is propelled by some intense competition from major players operating in the market. Several effective tactics are actively being used by key market players including frequent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships product innovation, and geographical expansion is some of the key strategies adopted by these players in order to ensure long-term sustenance in the market.

Manufacturers propelling in the market are concentrating on the creation of unique items by developing innovative products in maternity wear in order to protect mothers and their babies from harmful UV radiation is propelling sales of maternity apparel. These developments are progressively indicating the lucrative growth prospects for key market players over the projection period.

Visit for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13841

More Insights into the Maternity Apparels Market

The U.S. is expected to emerge as a dominant country in the North American region accounting for around 79.2% of the total revenue share. The growth of the North American maternity apparels market is accounted for the burgeoning number of pregnant working women in the country, coupled with the strong presence of major brands across the U.S. According to the FMI studies, rising demand for formal maternity wear is a key propellant identified in the studies. The surging rate of fashion consciousness among pregnant women is also predicted to contribute to the growth of the product in the country.

Australia accounted for a total market share of around 51.7% in 2021 attributing to the bolstering growth of the market in Australia.

Key Segments in the Maternity Apparels Market

By Product Type:

  • Outerwear

    • Tops

    • Tunics

    • Bottom

    • Dresses

    • Others

  • Innerwear

    • Lingerie

    • Camisoles

    • Others

  • Nightwear

By Material Type:

  • Cotton

  • Nylon

  • Polyester

  • Synthetic

  • Spandex

  • Others

By Price Range:

  • Below US$ 100

  • US$ 100 – US$ 200

  • US$ 200 and Above

By Sales Channel:

  • Wholesales/Distributors

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Speciality Stores

  • Multi-Brand Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ 
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13841

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

Read More: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/maternity-apparels-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Dive Computer Market: The dive computer market is expected to be worth US$ 634.7 Mn in 2022 and US$ 1,109.3 Mn by 2032, growing at a 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Share of dive computer market in global dive equipment market is ~21%-26%.

Car Rental Service Market: The global car rental service market reached a valuation of US$ 127 Bn in 2021. Sales are forecast to grow at a 7.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 134 Bn in 2022.

Microwave Market: The global microwave market is estimated to reach US$ 8 Billion in 2022. Sales of microwaves are expected to increase at a steady 4% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 11.84 Billion by 2032.

Paint Ingredient Market: The global paint ingredient market is projected to reach US$ 2,230 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 3.2%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,630 Million in 2022. 

Washing Capsules Market: The Washing Capsules Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~9.4% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of ~US$ 8.03 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross ~US$ 19.7 Billion by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


