U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,906.00
    +115.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,314.25
    +40.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9500
    -0.2200 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,386.49
    +1,370.16 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.60
    +31.75 (+6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,643.26
    +681.58 (+2.53%)
     

Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 207.8 million due to Rising Online Sales - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Product (bras, panties, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Maternity Intimate Wear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Maternity Intimate Wear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the global maternity intimate wear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 207.8 million with an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.14%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the maternity intimate wear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies across the region. The regional growth can be attributued to the increasing online sales across the region. In terms of products, the bras segment held the largest maternity intimate wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period due to the comfort and convenience they offer to the new mothers. They also adapt to the changing bodies of women during pregnancies. Such factors will increase the market in focus during the forecast period.

For segment-based insights and regional opportunities, View PDF Sample.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increased online sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of the maternity intimate wear market. E-commerce companies in countries such as China and India have been focusing on developing new applications that are suitable for smartphones. Such applications enable users to make online transactions through their mobile devices. They also enable vendors to enhance their geographical reach and improve their communications with users. The online websites provide vendors a platform to give information, such as product comparisons, in-depth product descriptions, and pricing.

  • Market Challenge: The decline in fertility rate are a major challenge for the maternity intimate wear market growth. Infertility is a global health issue. Factors such as age and the consumption of tobacco and alcohol increase the risk of a decline in the fertility rate among women. Owing to the decline in the fertility rate across the world, the demand for maternity intimate wear is expected to decline, which will be a challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for more key market dynamics and their impact analysis

Competitive Landscape

  • The global maternity intimate wear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The global maternity intimate wear market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other players covered in this report are:

  • Want to know more about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of contributing vendors, Download Sample Report

Related Reports:

Maternity Wear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Maternity Support Products Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 207.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.30

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Belly Bandit, Bravado Designs Europe, Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd, Hanesbrands Inc., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Mamaway Maternity, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Nine and Co. BV, and Tytex AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Panties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Belly Bandit

  • 11.4 Bravado Designs Europe

  • 11.5 Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd

  • 11.6 Hanesbrands Inc.

  • 11.7 JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd.

  • 11.8 Mamaway Maternity

  • 11.9 Maternity IP Holdings

  • 11.10 Medela AG

  • 11.11 Nine and Co. BV

  • 11.12 Tytex AS

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maternity-intimate-wear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-207-8-million-due-to-rising-online-sales---technavio-301588333.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Sullivan: Pro-Risk Stocks & Commodities

    JPMorgan Head of Asia Pacific Equity Research James Sullivan says he is pro-risk equities and commodities, given that investors are pricing in recession risks much more aggressively into equity markets versus credit markets. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Australia Infant Formula Maker Surges on Record Sales After US Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Bubs Australia Ltd. surged after it announced record fourth-quarter sales, as the company ships infant formula to the US to help the country meet a severe shortage of the product.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe company said it delivered 540,000 tins of the infant food to the US between May

  • China Junk Bonds on Brink of Record Low as Property Woes Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese junk dollar bonds are hovering near a record low set in March, as the country’s property crisis deepens with pain spreading from developers to suppliers and banks. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingPrices of China’s high-yield dollar notes, mostly issued by real estate firms, were steady Wednesday

  • China Deepens Its Dependence on Coal by Speeding up Approvals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has been speeding up approvals for new coal-fired power plants amid increasing risks of electricity shortages, according to research from Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingAdding generation capacity for its mainstay fuel has been a tried-and-true strategy for China during its rapid economi

  • Dubai scorches crypto winter with plans to support 40,000 ‘virtual jobs’

    Dubai aims to be one of the top 10 cities globally in the metaverse economy, creating 40,000 virtual jobs and adding US$4 billion to the city’s economy in five years. See related article: Dubai could be crypto’s promised land, Citi says Fast facts The launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Monday was aimed at […]

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Halliburton can’t expand fracking fleets any time soon

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of globa

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Netflix soothes Wall Street concerns with customer growth forecast

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Tuesday averted its own worst-case scenario of subscriber losses, posting a nearly 1 million drop from April through June, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Investors took the forecast as a signal that Netflix could still find new subscribers despite a rocky global economy and signs of saturation in its biggest market, the United States and Canada. The world's largest streaming service said it plans to launch its ad-supported option next year.

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.