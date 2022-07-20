Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 207.8 million due to Rising Online Sales - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Product (bras, panties, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Maternity Intimate Wear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the global maternity intimate wear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 207.8 million with an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.14%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the maternity intimate wear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies across the region. The regional growth can be attributued to the increasing online sales across the region. In terms of products, the bras segment held the largest maternity intimate wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period due to the comfort and convenience they offer to the new mothers. They also adapt to the changing bodies of women during pregnancies. Such factors will increase the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increased online sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of the maternity intimate wear market. E-commerce companies in countries such as China and India have been focusing on developing new applications that are suitable for smartphones. Such applications enable users to make online transactions through their mobile devices. They also enable vendors to enhance their geographical reach and improve their communications with users. The online websites provide vendors a platform to give information, such as product comparisons, in-depth product descriptions, and pricing.

Market Challenge: The decline in fertility rate are a major challenge for the maternity intimate wear market growth. Infertility is a global health issue. Factors such as age and the consumption of tobacco and alcohol increase the risk of a decline in the fertility rate among women. Owing to the decline in the fertility rate across the world, the demand for maternity intimate wear is expected to decline, which will be a challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global maternity intimate wear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global maternity intimate wear market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other players covered in this report are:

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 207.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belly Bandit, Bravado Designs Europe, Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd, Hanesbrands Inc., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Mamaway Maternity, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Nine and Co. BV, and Tytex AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Panties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Belly Bandit

11.4 Bravado Designs Europe

11.5 Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd

11.6 Hanesbrands Inc.

11.7 JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd.

11.8 Mamaway Maternity

11.9 Maternity IP Holdings

11.10 Medela AG

11.11 Nine and Co. BV

11.12 Tytex AS

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

