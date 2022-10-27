U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,840.78
    +10.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,285.26
    +446.15 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,909.62
    -61.37 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.39
    +24.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.33
    +1.42 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.40
    -3.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    -0.0068 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9290
    -0.0860 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.9890
    -0.3710 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,595.03
    -317.29 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.56
    -2.83 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.06
    +32.99 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Maternity Support Products Market to grow by USD 149.03 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation based on Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity support products market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The maternity support products market is poised to grow by USD 149.03 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2022-2026

Maternity Support Products Market: Vendor Analysis

The global maternity support products market is a competitive and fragmented market due to the presence of numerous international and regional brands globally.   In this market, competitors distinguish themselves through product quality, innovation, product features, product pricing, and product portfolio. They also focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share.  ASOS plc, BLANQI, Belly Bandit, Comfytopia Europe BV, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, It's You Babe LLC, ITA-MED Co., and Marquee Brands are some of the prominent vendors in the global maternity support products market. Pregnant women need a lot of comfort and convenience. Therefore, the demand for innovative products could solve all their requirements.

 Maternity Support Products Market Key Offerings:

  • ASOS Plc: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.

  • BLANQI: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.

  • Advin Health Care: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost, and Flawless Belly.

  • Belly Bandit: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost and Flawless Belly.

  • Carriwell Aps: The company offers maternity support products such as underwear and maternity belts that will be comfortable and supportive throughout pregnancy.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Maternity Support Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • By Distribution Channel

  • By Product

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global maternity support products industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global maternity support products industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global maternity support products industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global maternity support products market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The maternity support products market research report presents critical information and factual data about the maternity support products industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the maternity support products market study.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Refine  your business plan & growth

  • Get a Holistic View of the Market

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Maternity Support Products Market reports. Click here to Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Activewear Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers activewear apparel market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Running Apparel and Footwear Market in the US by End-use and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers running apparel and footwear market segmentation in the US by end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Maternity Support Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$149.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASOS Plc, BLANQI, Advin Health Care, Belly Bandit, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, Comfytopia Europe BV, HGR Ltd., Ingrid and Isabel LLC, Its You Babe LLC, ITA-MED Co., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Marquee Brands, Medela AG, Neotech Care Inc., Queen Bee Maternity Pty. Ltd., REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski, Ripe Maternity, Spanx Inc., and Times Three Clothier LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Maternity support wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Maternity shapewear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ASOS plc

  • 11.4 Belly Bandit

  • 11.5 BLANQI

  • 11.6 CABEA LLC

  • 11.7 Carriwell Aps

  • 11.8 Comfytopia Europe BV

  • 11.9 Ingrid and Isabel LLC

  • 11.10 Its You Babe LLC

  • 11.11 ITA-MED Co.

  • 11.12 Marquee Brands

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Maternity Support Products Market 2022-2026
Global Maternity Support Products Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maternity-support-products-market-to-grow-by-usd-149-03-mn-by-2026--market-segmentation-based-on-distribution-channel-product-and-geography---technavio-301659850.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that even enough?

    A study from Northwestern Mutual released this week found that U.S. adults anticipate they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20% rise since 2021. For many people, the idea of saving $1.25 million may seem insurmountable, but that lofty goal may not be enough to fund a retirement that could last decades, experts said. “People are really worried about retirement.”

  • Australia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand

    Global demand for minerals used to power electric-vehicle motors has continued to surge amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions from fossil-fuel powered vehicles, benefiting miners such as Lynas. Rare earths minerals are also used in a wide variety of goods such as iPhones and military equipment. The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$163.8 million ($106.34 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$121.6 million a year ago and a Barrenjoey estimate of A$146 million.

  • Caterpillar Shares Soar as Higher Sales Fuel Demand Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. sold more of its iconic yellow bulldozers and diggers than analysts expected, weathering supply chain snarls, surging raw material costs and a global economic slowdown. Shares surged almost 10%. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsThe bellwether c

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • SEC takes no position on two motions in support of Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The SEC is not taking a position on two motions, submitted by non-profit organization Investor Choice Advocates Network and crypto wallet provider SpendTheBits, which seek to weigh in on the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple.

  • Caterpillar Sales Up 21% on Higher Prices, Equipment Sales

    The company reported third-quarter sales of $15 billion as demand for its construction and other heavy equipment held up.

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy With Huge Passive Income Potential

    Consider Warren Buffett's thoughts on the matter. Not surprisingly, some of Buffett's largest and longest-held positions are excellent dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are focused on cash generation, and that protects their businesses during these inflationary periods.

  • Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand

    (Reuters) -Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares for the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer were up 5.6% in premarket trading. "We continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year deal

  • China's Huawei slows its long decline under U.S. sanctions as revenues improve

    China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first three quarters, 10 billion yuan less than it saw in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. "The decline in our device business continued to slow down, and our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth."

  • Walmart received $23M in Georgia tax incentives. Now, it's laying off 1,400 workers.

    It's not common for a state to offer companies large incentive packages that will close or begin large-scale layoffs in less than 10 years.

  • Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

    The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

  • How to find meaning in retirement — it may be closer than you think

    Charles Zucker was walking through Ikea with his wife not long after he retired from 19 years as executive director of the Texas Faculty Association. Based in Austin, Texas, at the time, Zucker had not really lined up — in detail — what he was going to do with his time. In Austin, one of the first things Zucker did was begin attending Sierra Club meetings.

  • Altria partners with Japan Tobacco to bolster smoke-free category

    Altria and JT will jointly establish Horizon Innovations LLC, which would be responsible for U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick (HTS) products owned and developed by either company. Altria said the joint venture would be through its subsidiary Philip Morris USA that will hold a 75% economic interest in Horizon and Japan Tobacco International, a subsidiary of JT, holding the rest.