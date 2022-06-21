Maternity Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 2.91 Billion | adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players among others| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Maternity Wear Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Maternity Wear Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the maternity wear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.91 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. The growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries is expected to emerge as the key maternity wear market driver during the forecast period. In addition, product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization will emerge as a key trend impacting the global maternity wear market growth. However, fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands might limit the market growth.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The maternity wear market report is segmented by Type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The tops type segment held the largest maternity wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the number of middle-income households has increased globally, which can fuel the demand for maternity tops during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for the global maternity wear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries will facilitate the global maternity wear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Maternity Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.23% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Nike Inc., Seraphine Ltd, The Gap Inc., and Tytex AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Tops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Bottoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Dress and tunics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 ASOS Plc

10.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.6 Hanesbrands Inc.

10.7 H

10.8 J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

10.9 Nike Inc.

10.10 Seraphine Ltd

10.11 The Gap Inc.

10.12 Tytex AS

M Hennes & Mauritz AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

