Maternus-Kliniken (ETR:MAK) investors are sitting on a loss of 44% if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Maternus-Kliniken Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:MAK) shareholders, since the share price is down 44% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 3.8%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Maternus-Kliniken isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Maternus-Kliniken saw its revenue shrink by 4.1% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 13%, annualized. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Maternus-Kliniken shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Maternus-Kliniken has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

