Matex International Limited (Catalist:M15) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.5x in the Chemicals industry in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Matex International Limited's (Catalist:M15) P/S ratio of 0.6x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Matex International Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Matex International over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Matex International's Revenue Growth Trending?

Matex International's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 30% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 62% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Matex International's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Matex International's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at Matex International revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. When we see revenue heading backwards in the context of growing industry forecasts, it'd make sense to expect a possible share price decline on the horizon, sending the moderate P/S lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Matex International (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Matex International's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

