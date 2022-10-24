U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO

·3 min read
Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO

AMSTERDAM, October 24, 2022 – Free2move eSolutions, a joint venture between NHOA Group (NHOA.PA) and Stellantis N.V., announces the appointment of Mathilde Lheureux as Chief Executive Officer.

The board of directors has unanimously appointed Mathilde Lheureux Chief Executive Officer and thanked Roberto Di Stefano for his great work in such a complex context. Roberto Di Stefano will continue at Stellantis in another position.

“In her new role as CEO of Free2move eSolutions, Mathilde will drive the company to strongly contribute to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 electrification strategy by transforming Free2move eSolutions into a player in sustainable and profitable charging solutions,” said Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2move CEO and member of Stellantis’ Global Executive Committee.

“I would like to welcome on board Mathilde. It is an honor for me to work alongside an executive of her standing and which brings with her a proven track record of value creation and has exactly the managerial skills the company needs right now to bring Free2move eSolutions to the next level,” commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group. “Mathilde knows how to empower people in a perfect fit with the culture and values of the company. Together with Free2move eSolutions strong management team, I am sure she will drive the company focusing on execution challenges, delivering high performance and long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

Mathilde Lheureux has more than 15 years of experience in the automotive sector. Before joining Stellantis in January 2021, she was the Head of Global Talent and Top Management at Groupe PSA. Previous to this role, she held the position of Chief of Staff of Carlos Tavares in Groupe PSA. During her career at Groupe PSA, she gained broad and diversified experience ranging from R&D to public affairs and corporate strategy.

This appointment is effective November 1, 2022.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

About Free2move & Free2move e-Solutions

Free2move is a global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility and facilitate the transition to e-mobility.
Free2move eSolutions is a joint venture between Stellantis and NHOA, aiming to become a leader in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of electric mobility products. In a spirit of innovation and as a pioneer, the company will guide the transition to new forms of electric mobility, to contribute to reductions in CO2 emissions.
Visit our websites: www.free2move.com, www.esolutions.free2move.com.

 

 

For more information contact:

 

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

 

NHOA Contacts:
Chiara CERRI, media.relations@nhoa.energy
Claudia CARACAUSI and Davide BRUZZESE Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

 

Attachment


