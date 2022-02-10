U.S. markets closed

Mathnasium Once Again Named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise, has repeated its distinction on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list in 2022. Entrepreneur analyzed more than 1,100 companies and scored them based on factors such as size and growth, company support, and financial strength and stability. Mathnasium was also recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise of 2022, taking the top spot in the Education category.

Mathnasium Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine&#39;s Franchisee 500 | 2022
Mathnasium Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchisee 500 | 2022

Mathnasium Once Again Named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

"Being recognized on both of these lists, alongside some of the world's top franchises, is a wonderful confirmation of our strong reputation and the attractiveness of our business model," said CEO Shant Assarian. "Our franchisees are dedicated to providing a high quality and fun education experience which has proven highly effective. We work closely with them to make sure they have the support, tools, and resources they need to best serve their customers and realize the full potential of their investment."

Mathnasium has become an important resource for families around the world, helping their children excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during these unpredictable times.

About Mathnasium
Mathnasium is North America's leading, math-only supplemental-education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. www.mathnasium.com

Contact:
Mathnasium Franchise Development
Email: franchisedev@mathnasium.com
Phone: 888.763.2604

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mathnasium-once-again-named-to-entrepreneur-magazines-franchise-500-301479319.html

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Zillow discloses dozens of Atlanta layoffs as it shutters 'iBuyer' business

    Zillow is cutting dozens of Atlanta jobs as the company shutters its Zillow Offers "iBuyer" business. Seattle-based Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) will eliminate 46 Atlanta-based jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment, Retraining and Notification (WARN) Act notice submitted to the Georgia Department of Labor. The layoffs began on Jan. 3 and will "wind down over the course of 2022," Zillow Manager of People Operations Emily Merritt said in a Jan. 27 letter addressed to DOL Rapid Response Supervisor Crystal Davis, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Party I

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Fracas over Kashmir tweet highlights risks for global companies

    Hyundai Motor, Domino's and other companies have found themselves in a diplomatic fracas after their Pakistani partners tweeted support for disputed Kashmir, irking Indians and highlighting the risks of operating in the region. Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and arch rival Pakistan, each of which controls only parts of the Himalayan territory but makes claims to it in full. The row erupted after several companies posted messages on social media to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, commemorated annually by Pakistan on Feb. 5 to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Judge dismisses Cary man's lawsuit over $100K Tesla

    A Cary businessman’s lawsuit over his allegedly defective $100,000 Tesla has been dismissed in federal court.

  • Wells Fargo asks employees to return to office in mid-March - memo

    The San Francisco-based bank's announcement comes a little over a week after Goldman Sachs Group Inc ushered its U.S.-based staff back to the office https://www.reuters.com/business/goldman-sachs-leads-us-banks-return-office-2022-02-01, with several of its rivals set to follow a similar return this month as the number of COVID-19 cases drop. Contact center employees and those in operations will return shortly after staff employees resume work from office, the memo said, adding that there is no change to the work schedules for essential employees.

  • ‘If You’re Playing the Audit Lottery as a Taxpayer, You’re Asking for Trouble.’ There’s a Price for What You Claim as ‘Business’ Expenses.

    This can put financial advisors and paid tax preparers in an uncomfortable position. “If it’s transparently unethical, I will fire the client,” said Don Grant, a certified financial planner in Wichita, Kan. “I will not go against IRS rules.” While Grant does not provide tax preparation services for clients, he might work with their accountant to address certain tax issues.

  • Discovery-WarnerMedia deal clears U.S. antitrust review

    The $43 billion deal, which was announced last May, received unconditional antitrust clearance from the European Commission in December. WarnerMedia parent AT&T Corp has also received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service approving the merger's tax-free status, another key requirement for the closing. It already has the support of investors John Malone and the Newhouse family.

  • Publicly traded trucking company Yellow Corp. shifts main executive office from longtime Kansas base to downtown Nashville

    The company has been based near Kansas City, Missouri, for many years and will retain a sizable office presence there. Yellow's 2021 revenue would rank the company among the ten largest publicly traded businesses based in Greater Nashville, according to Business Journal research.