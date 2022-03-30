U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Mathnasium Signs Master Development Deal for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

·2 min read

Math-only, supplemental-education franchise to open 45 centers in Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium, a leader in the math-tutoring sector currently operating in 11 countries with over 1,100 centers worldwide, announced today it has signed a 45-unit master franchise agreement for Saudi Arabia with Asma Aldehlawi.

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental-education franchise, operating in 14 countries.
Mathnasium is North America’s leading math-only supplemental-education franchise, operating in 14 countries.

Born and raised in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Asma Aldehlawi spent the last decade as the Head of the Gifted Education Administration (a sector in The Ministry of Education), as well as the supervisor of a housing development in the Bunyan Charity Association since 2018.

After one of her sons began attending Mathnasium remotely, she started to see positive results and became interested in Mathnasium's mission to help children learn math. "As a businesswoman who worked most of my life in the education sector, investing in Mathnasium seemed like a natural, promising business model that I can relate to," said Asma Aldehlawi. The first center will be built in Riyadh, with expansion plans to open 45 centers throughout the country.

"Mathnasium will enter the largest market in the Gulf Cooperation Council. A first center in Riyadh will be a great opportunity to demonstrate the value Mathnasium provides in helping maximize children's math capabilities through a fun and enjoyable learning experience," said Bill Schreiber, Executive Director of International Development. "We're very excited for Mathnasium to be seen, talked about, and experienced in Saudi Arabia."

About Mathnasium
Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental-education franchise, operating in 11 countries. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. For information visit https://www.mathnasium.com/franchise/.

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman Public Relations: (847) 945-1300, ext. 230 or avenegas@fishmanpr.com

Mathnasium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mathnasium)
Mathnasium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mathnasium)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mathnasium-signs-master-development-deal-for-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-301513288.html

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers

