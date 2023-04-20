Matias Järnefelt to start as CEO of Harvia on 1 June 2023

Harvia Oyj

Harvia Plc’s new CEO Matias Järnefelt will assume his duties on 1 June 2023. On 28 March 2023, Harvia announced the appointment of Järnefelt as the company’s CEO and that he will start in the position at the latest on 1 July 2023.

Harvia’s current CEO Tapio Pajuharju will continue in his role until 31 May 2023.





For more information, please contact:

Olli Liitola, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 605 040





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

