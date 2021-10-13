U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.43
    +14.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,396.81
    +18.47 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.46
    +98.54 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.31
    +4.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +33.40 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.62 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0053 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4470
    -0.1430 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,956.48
    +1,137.71 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.41
    +11.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Matik raises $20M to automate the process of creating personalized customer presentations

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Matik, which has created automated data-driven software for customizing Google Slides or PowerPoint presentations, has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Menlo Ventures, BoxGroup and Oceans Ventures also participated in the financing, which brings the San Francisco-based startup’s total raised to just over $23 million since its 2019 inception. The venture firms joined a group of angels -- including GTM Fund, angel investor Keenan Rice (who was part of Looker's founding team), Allison Pickens (former COO of Gainsight), Elena Verna (former SVP of Growth at SurveyMonkey) and Jon Herstein (current CCO at Box) -- who also put money in the round.

Matik’s product targets data-driven organizations, specifically sales and customer success teams, to make it easier to create personalized presentations such as quarterly business reviews, pricing proposals and one-pagers. It works by automatically importing content from a variety of data sources, according to Nikola Mijic, co-founder and CEO of Matik.

The startup says its technology transforms content from static to dynamic -- whether it be text, charts, images or tables. It claims to save teams time from number-crunching, formatting and data pulling from disparate sources such as CRMs like Salesforce, BI/visualization tools like Looker and data warehouses such as Redshift, BigQuery or Snowflake.

Because the content is dynamic, presentations are “completely editable” after they’re generated, the company says.

With Matik, “what used to take hours is reduced to minutes,” leaving more time for strategic work, according to Mijic. Enterprise and mid-market companies are its target customers and it claims to be able to help them save money as well as help convert and retain customers.

“Some people spend four to six hours a week to create data-driven stories, and we get it down to a few minutes, saving them over 200 to 300 hours a year to do more strategic work and speak to customers,” he told TechCrunch.

Matik
Matik

Image Credits: Matik

The company runs on a license-based model, and has seen many companies buy a certain number of licenses and then “expand pretty quickly” to different teams by buying more licenses.

In a short amount of time, Matik has built up a customer base that includes some big names, including Glassdoor, KeepTruckin, Handshake and Hover. It says that since Handshake started using Matik, it’s already saved 4,500 hours. While he declined to reveal any hard revenue figures, Mijic said Matik has grown “by 3x” since the beginning of the year and he expects it will have grown “by 4-5x” by year’s end compared to the end of 2020. So far, he added, it has had “zero churn.”

Mijic first came up with the concept behind Matik while at LinkedIn. He was supporting sales and customer success teams and was constantly asked to help put together presentations at the last minute by, for example, running a bunch of queries that pulled data. There, he worked on an internal solution to facilitate the presentation-building process for the company’s go-to-market teams and led the eventual redesign of the solution.

Mijic then teamed up with early Box employee Zak Stein to found Matik to solve the problem more broadly.

Looking ahead, Matik wants to explore the possibility of applying its technology to e-mail, or “anything that is repetitive in nature that needs to be personalized.” It also wants to expand its product offering to teams beyond sales and go-to-market.

“Storytelling is not just in a presentation,” Mijic said. “We can take what’s core to our product and infuse it to other types of narratives.”

It also, naturally, wants to do some hiring. The company currently has 13 employees and expects to boost its headcount to 20 by the end of the year.

A16z general partner Kristina Shen, who will take a seat on Matik’s board as part of the raise, said Matik has built a product that automates “a hugely manual and painful process” for many business functions: the personalization and updating of data in presentations.

She described the Matik product experience as “incredibly seamless and intuitive,” giving an end user the ability to create an entire presentation “with just a few inputs and clicks.”

“Customer feedback for Matik is consistently effusive and really speaks to the fact there are no satisfactory alternatives in the market,” she wrote via email. “Considering the varied use of and ongoing need for data-rich presentations as a key storytelling tool, we believe the long-term potential of Matik is massive.”

Naomi Ionita, partner at Menlo Ventures, led Matik’s $3 million seed round in October of 2019. She said she was drawn to the team's authenticity as well as the product market fit.

"You can imagine people laboring over these decks, pulling data from all these disparate sources with the goal of really crafting a story and personalizing it and then having to tweak the story based on different data points and making sure that story flows, month after month or quarter after quarter," she said.

Thus, the time savings are an obvious benefit "out of the gate," according to Ionita.

"The other benefit here is driving revenue, as when companies spend painstaking hours putting presentations together, they tend to only be able to cover a certain percentage of their accounts," she told TechCrunch. "And so by automating this, we're seeing customers be able to increase their account coverage. And all of these customer-facing folks will confirm that when you have the personalized touch point with their customers, it does have an impact on expansion and renewal opportunities."

Recommended Stories

  • Volvo Group unveils vehicle made with 3,000 kilos of 'fossil-free' steel

    AB Volvo, the construction truck arm of Sweden’s Volvo Group, unveiled a new vehicle Wednesday made with a majority of “fossil-free” steel, plus plans to begin smaller-scale series production using the new material as early as 2022. “Our intention is to start to build these vehicles, these relatively small-load carriers, utilizing this fossil-free steel,” Lars Stenqvist, executive VP of trucks technology at AB Volvo, told TechCrunch in a recent interview. The prototype vehicle, a fully electric and autonomous load carrier for use in mining and quarries, is composed of over 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds) of the new steel.

  • PG&E warning of new round of shutoffs in Bay Area

    The outages could start as early as Thursday. Officials say the shutoffs are in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

  • This 11-in-1 air fryer is here to stay in my kitchen — and it's on sale for $145

    I finally decided to try this popular air fryer, and here's what I thought.

  • William Shatner Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

    William Shatner takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. Does William Shatner play guitar? Does William Shatner speak another language? Does he know Klingon? What's his favorite Star Trek episode? William answers all these questions and much more!

  • Customers’ note to chef sparks debate: ‘Cook it yourself!’

    The server thought the two customers were out of line.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush International Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Plant and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedne

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Winners and Losers From Q3's Car Chip Shortage

    It's probably easier to list the industries that haven't been affected by the global computer chip shortage, but the automotive industry has been one of the most high-profile victims. Ford (NYSE: F) suffered the second-biggest drop in sales for the quarter, but its performance improved over the course of the three-month period and its sales in September beat analyst expectations and actually led the industry.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Oil Little Changed as OPEC Voices Caution on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York pared losses along with equities as the dollar weak

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.