Matillion Announces Strategic Investment from Citi Ventures

·2 min read

As financial institutions face new and diverse data demands, Citi Ventures' investment in Matillion underscores the need for accelerated, cloud-native data integration

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced that Citi Ventures has made a strategic investment in the company, contributing to its recent valuation of $1.5B. As organizations across sectors struggle to manage cloud data, Matillion plays a critical role in the modern enterprise data stack, integrating data from customer platforms and cloud infrastructures to automate and orchestrate data management and analytics, empowering businesses to accelerate decision-making.

Matillion (PRNewsfoto/Matillion)
Matillion (PRNewsfoto/Matillion)

For enterprise financial service companies, ensuring data quality is critical to maintaining regulatory compliance while driving innovation to stay ahead of the competition. As part of the modern enterprise data stack, Matillion empowers financial institutions such as Western Union, Pacific Life insurance, Lima One Capital and more with a low-code/no-code platform to automate data loading, transformation, and synchronization across the organization, ultimately increasing the value of data while enforcing data quality and security. Citi Ventures' support of Matillion signals how critical cloud-native data integration is to this industry.

"Financial services organizations need timely, quality data from a myriad of sources to make real-time decisions that impact everything from asset allocation to customer experiences," said Matthew Scullion, cofounder and CEO, Matillion. "Citi Ventures recognizes the value in our low-code approach to cloud-native data integration, as we enable organizations across industries to more quickly build data pipelines and drive more impactful business outcomes."

"As the amount of data stored in the cloud grows exponentially, it has become even more critical for enterprises to be able to glean meaningful insights from both on-premises and cloud applications that can drive real-time decisions. Matillion is providing an exciting solution to this challenge," said Vibhor Rastogi, Global Director, AI/ML investments, Citi Ventures. "At Citi Ventures, we understand well how Matillion's work to streamline cloud-native data integration can change the game for financial institutions and more, and look forward to supporting the team as it continues to add significant value to its customers."

For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/. Learn more about the success Matillion customers have achieved at https://www.matillion.com/resources/case-studies/.

About Matillion
Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.

Media Contact
Inkhouse (for Matillion)
matillion@inkhouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matillion-announces-strategic-investment-from-citi-ventures-301562943.html

SOURCE Matillion

