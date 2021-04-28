U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Matinas BioPharma to Participate in 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.
BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to participate in a fireside chat as part of the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.matinasbiopharma.com). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) delivery platform. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

Matinas is developing a portfolio of products based upon its proprietary LNC drug delivery platform, which can solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective intracellular delivery of both small and larger, more complex molecules.

MAT2203 is an oral, LNC formulation of the well-known, but highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, primarily used to treat serious invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT is currently enrolling patients in its second cohort, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2021.

MAT2501 is an oral, LNC formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic medicine amikacin, primarily used to treat chronic and acute bacterial infections. The Company has been awarded up to $3.75 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) to support development of MAT2501 toward an indication to treat nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, including infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

LYPDISO™, the Company’s product candidate intended for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, recently announced data from the ENHANCE-IT study, a head-to-head crossover study evaluating LYPDISO vs. Vascepa in patients with elevated triglycerides. Data demonstrating superior levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in the blood with LYPDISO support the potential superior cardioprotective effect of LYPDISO vs. Vascepa. The Company has initiated a process to identity and secure a potential partner to continue development of LYPDISO toward a cardiovascular outcomes indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the LNC platform delivery technology, the Company’s strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT2203, MAT2501 and LYPDISO, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

Investor and Media Contacts

Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


