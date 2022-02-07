U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Matricelf technology in treating paralysis due to chronic spinal cord injury in mice with the world's first 3D engineered neural tissue implant

·2 min read
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf (TASE:MTLF) announced today that scientists from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology at Tel Aviv University have engineered 3D spinal cord tissues and implanted them in mice model with long-term chronic paralysis.

The results were highly encouraging: an approximately 80% success rate in restoring walking abilities.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal "Advanced Science"[1].

The research was based on a technology that was fully licensed by Tel Aviv University to Matricelf, in an exclusive global licensing agreement signed in 2019.

Asaf Toker, MD, Matricelf CEO, stated: "this is a remarkable scientific achievement that represent the potential of Matricelf innovative and unique technology to develop complete autologous neural implants for patients with spinal cord injury. The results of this study pave the way to the company future animal studies toward human clinical trials.

Tens of thousands of paralyzed patients keen for a solution that will restore their motor, sensory and autonomic functions.

Matricelf vision is to lead the global market of tissue engineering, valued at billions of USD, and to offer autologous implants for a variety of medical conditions. Prof. Dvir, Matricelf chief scientist, concludes: "We hope to start clinical trials in humans within the next few years, and ultimately get these patients back on their feet. The innovative technology can serve as a platform for the generation of various engineered tissues for the treatment of additional medical conditions."

About Matricelf:

Matricelf (TASE:MTLF) is an Israeli biotechnology company in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

The company develops a platform for autologous (personal) 3D printing of tissues and organs that significantly reduce the risk of implant rejection.

The company, founded In 2019, by Alon Sinai and Prof Tal Dvir who serves as the company chief scientist.

The company is based in Ness Ziona, Israel and has 10 employees.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates", "destroys" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Matricelf's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Matricelf could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

[1] https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/advs.202105694

For additional information:

www.matricelf.com
info@matricelf.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matricelf-technology-in-treating-paralysis-due-to-chronic-spinal-cord-injury-in-mice-with-the-worlds-first-3d-engineered-neural-tissue-implant-301476533.html

SOURCE Matricelf

