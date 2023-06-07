Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd's (ASX:MCE) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd's (ASX:MCE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.4x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Energy Services industry in Australia have P/S ratios below 1.3x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Has Matrix Composites & Engineering Performed Recently?

The revenue growth achieved at Matrix Composites & Engineering over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Matrix Composites & Engineering's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 15% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 46% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 14% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Matrix Composites & Engineering's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Matrix Composites & Engineering revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

