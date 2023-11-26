Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.025

The board of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of January, with investors receiving MYR0.025 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0853 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0825. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

