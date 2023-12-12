Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.025

The board of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of January, with investors receiving MYR0.025 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 52%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0853, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.0825. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

