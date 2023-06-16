Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 21st of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.022 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.083 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 5.8% on the current share price of MYR1.43. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 54% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.5% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad today.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad you should know about.

