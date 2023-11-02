Has Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10.0% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM220m ÷ RM2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.1%, is definitely interesting. Having said that, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to stay flat.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 0.8% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 42% (or a retention ratio of 58%), Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 52% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

