Matrix Construction Services Acquires Dallas Air Solutions

Matrix Construction Services
·2 min read

Matrix Construction Services an industry leader in Multifamily renovations adds HVAC vertical. Expanding in-house service offerings.

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Matrix Construction Services, a Multifamily General Contractor, has officially acquired Dallas Air Solutions, a DFW-based Heating and Air Solutions organization. The merger occurred on 10/1/2022 after a long-standing relationship between the two companies. Matrix has always taken the position that the more it can aggressively integrate verticle trades and services as a general and trade-based contractor, the more it continues to set itself apart from competitors.

"We are very pleased to complete the strategic acquisition of Dallas Air Solutions as part of our plan to diversify our services further and strengthen relationships with our customers. The core values we share, along with our company cultures, will ensure a smooth transition as Dallas Air Solutions merges with Matrix," said Chip Gee, CEO of Matrix Construction Services.

Ricky Figuero founded Dallas Air Solutions in 2012. Ricky is looking forward to building Matrix HVAC Services by incorporating the knowledge and leadership skills he has cultivated within his own company into Matrix and ensuring that his team delivers the same level of service and customer satisfaction.

"Being owner/operator of Dallas Air was as fulfilling of a journey as I could have hoped. Now getting the chance to partner with a company like Matrix, which shares the same core values as Dallas Air, is truly an honor. It has been great running a company as an independent operator for over a decade. Still, I am thrilled to be part of a bigger family with Matrix," said Ricky Figueroa, Founder of Dallas Air Solutions.

Combining the newly acquired Matrix HVAC Services with the already established Matrix Plumbing and General Services allows Matrix to further strengthen its strategy as a "curb-to-core" contractor.

About Us

Matrix Construction Services (MCS), established in 2004, is a leading Multifamily General Contractor in both the states of Texas and California. MCS provides comprehensive construction services for the repositioning, preservation, and ongoing maintenance needs of Multifamily assets (i.e., apartments). MCS has scaled a unique operating model which combines construction management, general contracting, and direct labor trade-specific services. This unique approach provides its clients with the best quality and returns on investment (ROI) due to its ability to lower costs and increase execution control.

Contact Info

Ryan Keeling
Rkeeling@matrixsvc.com
https://matrixsvc.com

Matrix Construction Services, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
Matrix Construction Services, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Matrix Construction Services



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726678/Matrix-Construction-Services-Acquires-Dallas-Air-Solutions

