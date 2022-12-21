U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.62
    +59.00 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,367.10
    +517.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,729.36
    +182.25 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.69
    +34.67 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    +2.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6660
    -0.0180 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0093 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1460
    +0.4160 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,795.49
    -72.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.39
    +0.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Matrix F.T. cultivates a chicken nugget on edible microcarriers

·2 min read

The first cultivated chicken nugget in Ohio was made at Matrix F.T.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix F.T., a leading developer of edible, animal- component-free, plant-based scaffolds and microcarriers for the alternative protein industry, is proud to announce the first cultivated chicken made in Ohio, at the Matrix F.T. facility.

Hybrid cultivated chicken nugget made with Matrix F.T.'s edible and animal component-free microcarriers.
Hybrid cultivated chicken nugget made with Matrix F.T.'s edible and animal component-free microcarriers.

Matrix F.T. possesses both engineering labs and biological testing facilities (a wet lab), where cell culture experiments are conducted to test performance, food safety, sterility and more on Matrix F.T.'s scaffolds and microcarriers. Matrix F.T. also offers Contract Research Services in their wet lab for cultivated meat companies.

The microcarriers made at Matrix F.T.  are used to grow and proliferate cells in bioreactors for cultivated meat products. Scaffolds are used to proliferate, mature and differentiate cells, signaling gene expressions and protein expression, turning cells into complex tissue structures, or cultivated meat.

Matrix F.T.'s customers develop complex cell-based meat and dairy products. Matrix F.T. enables their processes by providing 3D extracellular matrices on which cells can grow and proliferate, while also providing texture and thickness to the product.

The Matrix F.T. team created a proof of concept cultivated chicken nugget to demonstrate to the industry how microcarriers and scaffolds can contribute as a key ingredient to a cultivated meat product.

Primary chicken myoblasts were obtained from a university partner and were cultivated by Heidi Coia, PhD., the Director of Product Development and Innovation at Matrix F.T. The cells were then harvested and combined with a proprietary mixture of plant-based proteins to create a cookable, hybrid chicken nugget. The mixture was breaded and served at an internal tasting.

"It had a great flavor, texture, and we were delighted to give a small example of how our customizable products can contribute to each of our customers' unique cell-based foods that they are going to take to market," said Dr. Heidi Coia.

Companies interested in Matrix F.T.'s microcarriers and scaffolds or Contract Research Services can contact Matrix F.T.'s Sales Manager, Evan Koss, at ekoss@matrixfood.tech or sales@matrixfood.tech.

For any other inquiry, please contact Teryn Wolfe, Interim CEO, at twolfe@matrixfood.tech

About Matrix F.T.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Matrix F.T. is a developer and manufacturer of plant-based, animal component-free, edible and customizable microcarriers and scaffolds to enable the production of clean, healthy, and environmentally friendly alternative protein to ethically feed the world.

Further information, please visit matrixfood.tech

Matrix F.T. logo (PRNewsfoto/Matrix Food Technologies)
Matrix F.T. logo (PRNewsfoto/Matrix Food Technologies)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matrix-ft-cultivates-a-chicken-nugget-on-edible-microcarriers-301708505.html

SOURCE Matrix Food Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • CULT Food Science Announces Formation of the "Institute of Cellular Agriculture" in Collaboration with The University of Alberta and New Harvest

    CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an investment platform accelerating the development of cellular agriculture technologies to advance the future of food, is pleased to announce that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to work towards developing the "Institute of Cellular Agriculture" in conjunction with The University of Alberta and New Harvest Canada.

  • 3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip Now and Hold for Years

    Space exploration used to be dominated by governments, but private companies have taken the reins in recent years. Space companies present a massive opportunity for investors -- according to a Morgan Stanley study, the sector could be worth $1 trillion by 2040. Three intriguing investments you can buy the dip on today are Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX).

  • Britain’s space industry gets ready for blast off

    Sir Richard Branson was hoping for a Christmas miracle.

  • Giant Laser From ‘Star Trek’ to Be Tested in Fusion Breakthrough

    (Bloomberg) -- The breakthrough came in an impossibly small slice of time, less than it takes a beam of light to move an inch. In that tiny moment, nuclear fusion as an energy source went from far-away dream to reality. The world is now grappling with the implications of the historic milestone. For Arthur Pak and the countless other scientists who’ve spent decades getting to this point, the work is just beginning.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’v

  • Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting

    Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.

  • Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies

    Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. Syngenta, which began working on hybrid wheat in 2010, told Reuters enough seeds will be on the market next year for U.S. farmers to plant about 5,000 to 7,000 acres. Growers of corn and other crops like barley have long benefited from hybrid seeds boosting yields.

  • 'Buried treasure': James Webb telescope’s newest images show star at birth

    A star is born, and scientists watch for the first time thanks to the "unprecedented capabilities" of the James Webb Space Telescope, according to NASA scientists.

  • Doomed alien world is caught in ‘a death spiral.’ It could happen to Earth, NASA says

    The “deep fried” planet will collide with its star, NASA says.

  • Mystery of Smell Loss After Covid-19 Might Be Solved

    A haywire immune response in the olfactory system was found to explain why some people still can’t smell long after symptoms of the disease have abated, according to a study.

  • NASA gets "unusually close" look at a black hole devouring a star

    The tidal disruption event provided astronomers with an "unprecedented view" of how a corona is formed and evolves.

  • Inside James Cameron’s deeply dangerous quest to reach the bottom of the ocean

    In the spring of 2014, two men met at a downtown diner in Dallas, Texas, to discuss the most ambitious feat of human exploration since the moon landings. One was Rob McCallum, a softly-spoken New Zealander, who ran an adventure consultancy called EYOS. The other was Victor Vescovo, a rangy, gregarious Texan who had made a fortune in stocks and shares.

  • Turns Out You Can Turn Old Blu-Ray Players into Microscopes

    Optical microscopes typically max out at anywhere between 500x to 1,500x magnification, at which point you need to switch to a scanning microscope to zoom any closer. They come with some functional compromises, and they’re not cheap, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, unless you’re clever enough to repurpose the optics in an old Blu-Ray drive into a surprisingly effective laser microscope.

  • Just When You Thought Mosasaurs Couldn’t Get Any Scarier

    You wouldn’t want to swim in Late Cretaceous seas. If you’ve seen the first Jurassic World movie, you’ll recognize a mosasaur as the creature that leapt from the water to eat a great white shark. That film may have exaggerated the real size of mosasaurs, but the effect is genuine: some species could reach terrifying lengths. These reptiles spent their lives in the water, but they breathed air. They had fins, long tails, mouths full of teeth, and could be anywhere from 10 to 50 feet in length. Sc

  • Europe's Vega rocket crashes back to Earth

    Europe's premier small rocket fails in flight again - the third time in eight outings.

  • High Commodity Prices Feed a Boom in the U.S. Farm Belt

    Net farm income is on track for a near 50-year high, thanks to increased prices for goods ranging from wheat to milk.

  • This Tried-and-True Tech Could Prevent a Future Energy Crisis on Mars

    dottedhippo / GettyIf we end up ever colonizing Mars, we will almost certainly be able to count on the fact that we’ll be running our homes on clean, sustainable energy. Most experts will tell you solar power will be the way to go; hell, even nuclear, despite the risks, is seen as a more viable option. But as it turns out, we might one day see wind farms dotting the red, barren landscape as far as the eye can see.According to a new study run by NASA scientists and published Dec. 19 in Nature Ast

  • How to destroy a 'forever chemical' – scientists are discovering ways to eliminate PFAS, but this growing global health problem isn't going away soon

    How long do we really need chemicals to last? Sura Nualpradid/EyeEm via Getty ImagesPFAS chemicals seemed like a good idea at first. As Teflon, they made pots easier to clean starting in the 1940s. They made jackets waterproof and carpets stain-resistant. Food wrappers, firefighting foam, even makeup seemed better with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Then tests started detecting PFAS in people’s blood. Today, PFAS are pervasive in soil, dust and drinking water around the world. St

  • Rocket Lab USA Reschedules First US Launch; Lowers Q4 Revenue Guidance

    Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) has rescheduled the launch window for its first Electron mission from U.S. soil to January 2023. The move of the planned launch window from December 2022 to early 2023 was driven by weather. Also, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at Wallops and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required additional time to complete essential regulatory documentation for launch. The rescheduled mission will still take place from Virginia. The new la

  • Shifting Crypto's Center of Gravity

    Rediscovering the joy of creation and the passion for using crypto to solve society’s problems is the antidote to the calamitous past year.

  • Mass dolphin strandings may be because their pod leaders have Alzheimer’s, study says

    Their findings reinforce the “sick leader” theory, which states that a pod of healthy dolphins will follow a diseased leader to their deaths, researchers said.