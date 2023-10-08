Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shareholders have earned a 207% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) share price has soared 207% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 91% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. It is also impressive that the stock is up 37% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Matrix Service didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Matrix Service saw its revenue grow by 12%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 207%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Matrix Service shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 207% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Matrix Service you should be aware of.

