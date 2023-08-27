Are Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MPSOL) Mixed Fundamentals The Reason Behind The Stock's Muted Performance Recently?

It is easy to overlook Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MPSOL) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past week. Looking at its differing financials, we wonder if the market is focusing more on the company's negatives than on the positives resulting in the stock's drab performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad is:

1.9% = RM146k ÷ RM7.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.7%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 6.2% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Matrix Parking Solution Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

